Lekki Toll Gate Endsars protest live update

After the #ENDSARS memorial protest turned violent, normalcy has returned to the Lekki toll gate area. Normalcy was restored a few hours after Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu arrived at the protest site.

After arriving in a car procession to commemorate the first anniversary of last year’s nationwide #EndSARS protests, the Endsars Protesters Block Lekki Toll Gate. However, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters, who fled in various directions.

AS He Attacks CNN, Says the Massacre is Fake News According to the Police Commissioner, the organisers informed the police that they would be protesting for two hours, using vehicular movements. He said: “The protest was between 8 am and 10 am, anything, after 10 am, is a nuisance. Odumosu said the action was to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

He claimed that at the protest site, some “miscreants” dressed as protesters were arrested with machetes and other dangerous weapons. Journalists who were detained at the protest site were also released after being properly identified.

For a better society