Lekki Port reaches 66% construction, on schedule for completion

…Lagos State Commissioner commends Pace of Work

Construction of Lekki Deep Sea Port has reached 66% completion. This was disclosed by its Managing Director, Du Ruogang during a recent inspection visit by a delegation from Lagos State Government led by the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon Dr (Mrs). Lola Akande.

According to Ruogang, the project is on course and on schedule for completion. He added that the EPC contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is working round the clock to ensure timely completion and to deliver a world-class port that would be the deepest port in Sub-Saharan African region.

“Our primary focus is to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations. We are happy to report that we are at 66% completion, and efforts will be intensified to meet our deadlines”, he said. He expressed confidence that the project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled.

Ruogang thanked the Lagos State Government for its immense support thus far and he assured the Honourable Commissioner that China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram (the promoters) are fully committed to delivering the first deep sea port in Lagos State, given its importance in attracting investments and the positive economic impact for the state and the country in general.

During the course of a presentation on the status of the construction, the Chief Technical Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Steven Heukelom gave a breakdown of the construction work, and he stated that dredging and reclamation has reached 75.75%, Quay Wall & Breakwater is now at 69.96% and 72.92% respectively, while the landside infrastructure development is now at 45% completion.

In her remarks, the Honourable Commissioner commended the management of Lekki Port and its promoters, for the level of work done so far on the construction of the port.

“I want to use this opportunity to convey the message of the Governor to your team on the great work you are doing. The Governor is highly impressed with the progress of work and has asked me to commend you for the great work you have done.” she said. The Honourable Commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce & Industry, Hon Oladele Ajayi and the Managing Director of Lekki Worldwide, Dr. Tunde Sodade amongst others.

It will be recalled that Lekki Port recently appointed Laurence Smith as its new Chief Operating Officer with effect from 15th October 2021.