Lekki building collapse: Lagos Commissioner for Physical Planning resigns as death toll rises to five

Amidst incessant building collapses in Lagos State, the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako has tendered his resignation letter to the Governor.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Resignation,’ and signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

This is coming as the death toll in the seven-storey building collapse that occurred over the weekend rose to five.

At least two persons feared dead when a seven-storey building under construction collapsed at Oba Idowu Oniru Street by Ave Maria Hospital, near Sandfield Bus Stop, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbo “Two male commodities have been recovered under the rubble and bagged. Search and rescue still ongoing.”

The incident occurred Sunday morning and rescue operation was ongoing as of the time filing this report.

It was not immediately clear the cause of the collapse but emergency workers and security operatives have already moved to site to possibly rescue the trapped victims.

Permanent Secretary (PS), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu and Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye both confirmed the incident.

They also confirmed that six persons were trapped and assured search and rescue operations have commenced at the site.

The statement read in part, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

“This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

Also, The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed “A Bill for a Law to provide for the establishment of the Lagos State Forensic Centre, to Support Criminal Investigations, Law Enforcement, the Preservation of Evidence for Judicial System and for other connected purposes”.

The Bill which had earlier scaled through the first and second reading, seeks to help the State government to have an archive where forensic data will be kept safe for judicial proceedings.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni who presided over the Plenary on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa perused the Bill through the third reading.

Hon. Eshinlokun-Sanni thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko to send a clean copy of the Bill to the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

