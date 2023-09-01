Legalise illegal structures, not demolishing, NLC tells Wike

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday urged the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyelson Wike to legalise the said illegal structures in the nation’s capital instead of executing the planned demolition of the structures and put the owners in difficult situation.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero who stated this at a National Symposium organised by the congress in Abuja Thursday, said the minister should desipitate energy towards protecting lives and properties of the residents of Abuja rather than chasing the poor workers that managed to erect structures to early graves.

He said that the policy of the government is targeted to the poor masses while the rich continue with their oppression of the common Nigerian people.

According to the congress president, the present situation in the country is a class war between the rich and the poor, warning the leadership of the country not to take Nigerians for granted.

He wondered why government continues to play politics of deception with fuel subsidy removal in the country, without minding what the workers face on daily basis going to their places of work.

The NLC president frown at what it described as an attack on labour union by the president’s spoke man, when the congress disagreed with the continuous hike in the pump price of petroleum product in the name of market forces determinant, saying the organised labour will not seize to fight for Nigerians in this situation.

He urged the present administration to tackle issues at hand and stop the oppression of the poor rather than deving in to situation in Niger and Garbon.

Delivering a lead paper, the former General Secretary of the congress, Peter Ozo-Eson said impoverishing the Nigerian people at the expense of the rich is the order of the day in the country, stating that the poor workers are usually the victims of anti people’s policies of government.

He said the release of palliatives to state governors instead of other channels to the people is another way of enriching the already rich at the expense of the poor.

According to him, any palliative given to state governors to the suffering Nigerians amount to enriching the rich to the detriment of the poor.

He urged Nigerian workers to unite towards enthroning a government that is people oriented in order to have a country that they can be proud of.