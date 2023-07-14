Legal, media experts say strong judiciary, media needed for Nigeria’s survival  

ARINZE NWAFOR

Legal and media experts have said that a strong judiciary and media are needed for Nigeria’s survival, in an annual lecture for practitioners.

Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo (Retd), Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN), Abiodun Olatunji (SAN) and a former Editor of The Nation, Lekan Otunfodunrin spoke at the 2023 Annual Lecture of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC) on Thursday.

The annual lecture was themed, ‘Birthing a new Nigeria: Role of the Judiciary, Security Agencies and the Media in a Democratic Society’ and was held at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

The speakers urged President Bola Tinubu to work towards building strong and well-funded institutions, instead of an avenue that gives rise to strong men.

Olatunji said the Nigerian government needed to resolve for its judiciary to become strong and independent.

He said a culture of appointing justices/ judges by merit, ensuring the security of their tenures, and establishing state judicial councils, with financial autonomy for them will go a long way to increase judiciary independence.

He said that the intimidation of judges must end, as well.

Justice Taiwo further called on more effort to increase pensions for judges in retirement, especially Federal judges.

He said his total pension as a retired justice is below N500,000 and is inadequate to meet his needs in the country’s tight economy.

According to Justice Taiwo, there is a symbiotic relationship between the judiciary and the press concerning information.

“One makes sure that the constitutional provision for freedom of information is enforced, the other disseminates the information as the case may be,” he said.

Justice Taiwo said the government needs to read the news(papers) to come to terms with what the people are thinking.

The other speakers, Oyeyipo and Otunfodunrin, spoke on the need to strengthen both the judiciary and ensure the doctrine of separation of powers is effective.

The NAJUC Chairman, Peter Fowoyo, in his address, tasked the judiciary, security agencies and the media to identify their roles and work together for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“We thank the judiciary for the support given to us and the work they render to society. We believe that the third arm of government can do better in the dispensation of justice,” Fawoyo said.

The NAJUC chairman appreciated the security agencies and enjoined them to take President Tinubu’s counsel and share intelligence.

At the event, Justice Taiwo installed Olatunji as a patron and Chief Felix Fagbohungbe SAN as the grand patron of NAJUC.

Also, three NAJUC members; Joshua Morakinyo, Innocent Anaba, Wale Igbontade, Akeem Ishola and Ranti Thomas were conferred with honorary awards for their contributions to the association.