Lebanon: At least 356 killed, over 1,000 injured as Israel widens attack on Hezbollah targets

At least 356 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon – including 21 children – according to the country’s health minister.

Israel attacked hundreds of Hezbollah targets on Monday in Lebanon’s deadliest day since 7 October, with 39 women also reported killed and 1,246 people wounded.

After Hezbollah was rocked by pager and radio explosions last week, which security sources believe were detonated by Israel, the Israeli military warned people to evacuate areas where it claims the militant group is storing weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country faced “complicated days” as it stepped up attacks against Hezbollah, which has also been firing rockets into Israel and caused the evacuation of more than 60,000 people, Israelis say.

“I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north – that is exactly what we are doing,” Mr Netanyahu said, with Israel’s military announcing it is also targeting the capital Beirut.

Earlier, Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant said the actions would continue until “we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes” – as Hezbollah vowed to fight on until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel’s prime minister has warned his country the coming days could be tough and advised Lebanese people to leave their homes in the south of the country as Israel prepares more strikes.

Northern Israel, like southern Lebanon, is in semi-lockdown at the moment – schools closed, many shops shut, beaches empty and streets quiet. One restaurateur described the current situation as the worst he had known in 38 years of business.

Tonight, more Hezbollah missiles were fired towards Haifa – the Iron Dome intercepted them over the bay.

It feels increasingly intense here, but still nothing compared to the other side of the border.

World leaders and diplomats are using words like de-escalation, calm and ceasefire, but they’re hollow pleas – because, right now, no one here is listening.

The Israeli military said it has struck around 800 targets connected to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon and the area of the Bekaa valley.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister has called Israel’s barrage of airstrikes a “genocide in every sense of the word”.

Najib Mikati was talking in a cabinet meeting in Beirut, adding that Israel’s airstrikes aimed to destroy Lebanon’s towns and villages.

There are already 160,000 displaced Lebanese who’ve fled the south during nearly a year of cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, with authorities reporting “heavy displacement” on Monday.

Imad Kreidieh, the head of Lebanese telecoms company Ogero, told Reuters on Monday more than 80,000 automated calls asking people to evacuate their areas were detected on the network.

The fighting has raised fears the US, Israel’s close ally, and Iran will be sucked into a wider Middle East war.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel of seeking a wider war in the Middle East and laying “traps” to lead his country into a wider conflict.

