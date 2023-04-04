Leave Uzodimma out of your self inflicted woes, Imo Govt slams LP

Imo State Government, Tuesday washed its hands off what it described as the self inflicted woes rocking the State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP), dismissing the allegation by its National Secretary that the State Government was behind its current crisis.

The government described the allegation as “mischievous and satanic.”

National Secretary of LP, Umar Farouk had accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of trying to hijack the Party following the invasion of its premises in Owerri by security agencies.

But the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba dismissed the claims of LP, saying that the invasion was as a result of infighting among its various factions in the State.

According to him, “a faction secured a court order against the institution of a caretaker committee by another faction, thus necessitating the pasting of the order at the State Secretariat of LP.”

” It is common knowledge that the Labour Party in Imo State has been engulfed in a leadership crisis even before the election. So, it is mischievous and even satanic for the National Secretary to accuse the Governor of trying to hijack the party,” Emelumba submitted.

He noted that the presence of security agencies at the premises was to enforce the pasting of the court order at the LP Secretariat as directed by the court.

“The Governor has no need to be interested in the internal crisis of LP as he is busy attending to the affairs of the state.

” Uzodimma is not a member of LP. He is not among those who went to court. He is not threatened by the activities of the Party, so why drag his name into their crisis?”

He disclosed that the crisis in LP started festering for a long time resulting to the State Chapter arranging two different venues when the presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi visited Imo State for campaigns.

The Commissioner noted that whereas the Government approved a particular venue requested by the Party, another faction prepared a different one for the same event.

Emelumba said it was unfortunate that the National Secretary of LP decided to misinform Nigerians as to the real reasons why the police visited their Secretariat.

” Every body in Imo State knows that the police were there to enforce a court order and save some rascals from themselves. Imo State Government has absolutely nothing to do with that,” the Commissioner insisted.