Leaked Memo: Ariwoola denies rift with former CJN

..Senate confirms him as CJN

. Effects minor reshuffle of Standing Committees

Adekunle Adesuji

The substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has denied rift with former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice, Tanko Mahmud saying the memo written was meant to address the anomaly in the Supreme Court.

Muhammad was abruptly stepped down as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Justice Muhammad, who was embroiled in a messy face-off with his brother justices, dropped his legal bibs, following increasing graft allegations and ill-health.

However, appearing before Senate on Wednesday for screening , Justice Ariwoola debunked writing of petition against the former CJN saying it was an internal memo which was typed by one of the Justices and delivered it personally to him (Tanko) personally.

He explained that the Justices of the Supreme Court raised the issues that were touching on working condition such as some of us not having accommodations, vehicles and entitlement.

According to him, we did not write petition, it was an internal memo from us , we raised certain issues bordering on working condition such as some of us are not having accommodations, some of the Justices are still not getting vehicles.

“Some entitlements have not been provided , when we realized that our brother probably forgot the issues we have raised , and they say there was no money.

” We delivered the memo personally to him, we did not allow anybody to see the memo , how the memo got to the newspaper is still a miracle .

” Judiciary in Nigeria is suffering from lack of fund .”

After responding to questions from the lawmakers, Justice Ariwoola walked out of Chamber and the Senate unanimously confirmed him as the substantive .

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the Senate to confirm the appointment Justice Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This was contained in a letter from the President read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary.

The letter read, “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Ariwoola’s appointment as CJN by President Buhari was sequel to the resignation of former Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko on 27th June, 2022.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate standing committees

Following the announcement, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP Kebbi North) now chairs the committee of Agriculture and Rural development.

Also Senator Smart Adeyemi(APC Kogi West) who was the former chairman of committee on Aviation has been moved to Chair the committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile Senator Biodun Olujimi(PDP Ekiti South) formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter – Governmental Agencies has been assigned to Chair the committee on Aviation .

Also the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbata is to head the committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi(PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter Governmental Agencies