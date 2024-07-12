Leakages: Stakeholders call for Automation of Revenue management, review of revenue laws, expansion of revenue base

JACOB OGODO ,Abakaliki

Stakeholders in Ebonyi State have decried drop in the state revenue generation between 2022 and 2023 and called for the creation of an automation template for revenue generation and review of the state revenue law for the expansion of revenue base of the state.

They attributed the drop to the inability of the tertiary institutions in the state to remit their IGR and other fees and stressed the need for the automation template through TSA, to include TERTIARY institutions to pay every IGR and fees that belong to the state.

The officers also recommended the reconstitution of the joint state revenue committee and stated that the committee members should comprise experts and revenue officers from MDAs with a mandate . .

The revenue Officers made the disclosure at the Ebonyi State quarterly IGR coordination meeting which took place in Abakaliki with participants drawn from Ebonyi State Internal Revenue Services (EBSIRS) and relevant revenue MDAs in the state.

The meeting was funded by USAID State Accountability, Transparency, and Effectiveness (State2State ) Activity Ebonyi Field Office on Thursday.

Item Syĺvester from EBSIRS, Goodness Mgbaja representing civil society organisations in the meeting urged the state government to stop hiring contractors for IGR collection in the state.

Chukwuemaka Chijioke MD and global partner of IRS consult who is the state IGR consultant noted that the coordination meeting was an awareness and a strategy campaign for all the critical stakeholders in revenue in Ebonyi State to put more efforts in making the revenue system more efficient.

The IRS consult commended Nigeria State2State for organising the coordination meeting.

Sam Onyia State2State Ebonyi field office Team Lead in a remark noted that their focus is on reforms and wants Ebonyi to become more sustainable in IGR and not to totally rely on federal government.

Dr Onyia emphasized that IGR is key to the growth of the state and urged the state revenue generators to streamline their services for other states to emulate.

” We should defy all odds to sustain and consolidate the internally generated revenue (IGR) mechanism in the state. There should be joint efforts to improve revenue generation in Ebonyi State”, Onyia said.

Victoria Eze State2State local government manager in Ebonyi in her submission urged EBSIRS to consolidate and sustain the knowledge gained from State2State to enable them keep the IGR growing even when the State2State Activity whines down in Ebonyi.

Chibueze Nwonye the meeting facilitator, and State2State public finance management specialist in his presentation on consolidation, institutionalization, and sustainability of reforms on IGR in Ebonyi said for sustainability, there is need for public awareness and engagement by educating the public on the importance of paying taxes and how their contributions are used for development.

He highlighted the need for revenue generation automation in the state, revenue diversification.

According to him, Revenue Automation, involves implementation of automated systems for tax collection and management to reduce leakages and improve efficiency.

He also urged EBSIRS to explore and develop multi revenue streams beyond traditional sources reduce dependency on a single revenue source. Adding that they should incorporate reforms into the state budget and create incentives for compliance and build partnership and collaboration for revenue diversification.

