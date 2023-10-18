Leadway Assurance grabs company of the year award @ IMT Confab

One of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, Leadway Assurance, has been named “Company of the Year” at the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) Conference 2023. The award recognizes Leadway’s remarkable achievement of being the first Nigerian insurer to crossthe 100 billion Naira Gross Premium Income mark in 2022, demonstrating its commitment to excellence, innovation, and market leadership in the insurance sector.

The IMT Conference which held in Lagos recently brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to discuss the future of insurance and technology in Nigeria. Leadway Assurance’s outstanding performance in 2022 earned the company this coveted honour.

Odion Aleobua, IMT’s Convener, expressed his admiration for Leadway Assurance’s accomplishment, stating, “Leadway Assurance has consistently shown dedication to the advancement of the insurance industry in Nigeria. Crossing the 100 billion Naira Gross Premium mark is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to adapt to the evolving landscape of the industry. We are pleased to recognize Leadway Assurance as the Company of the Year at the IMT Conference 2023.”

Commenting on this achievement, Leadway’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Olusakin Labeodan, remarked, “We are truly honoured to receive the Company of the Year award at the IMT Conference 2023. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. It is also on record that we currently maintain a six-year industry leading streak of being the industry’s largest claims payer. These milestones motivate us daily to continue delivering exceptional value and service to our stakeholders and customers, leveraging tech and exceptional customer service delivery.”

Leadway Assurance’s success at the IMT Conference 2023 underscores the company’s leadership in the insurance industry and its dedication to advancing the sector through innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a commitment to excellence.

Leadway Assurance provides individuals and businesses with a wide range of insurance products and services. With a legacy spanning over five decades, The company has earned a reputation for excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.