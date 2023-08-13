Leadway Assurance, Corporate Farmers collaborate to boost agricultural practices for farmers in Southwest Nigeria

Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, and Corporate Farmers, a renowned agricultural promotion organisation, have joined forces to organise an engaging and informative interactive session for farmers in the Southwest region of Nigeria. This collaborative initiative aims to foster relationships and exchange innovative ideas for the growth of the crucial agriculture sector in Nigeria.

The interactive session brought together over 100 farmers from the Southwestern region of Nigeria, industry experts, and critical stakeholders across the agriculture value chain to discuss pivotal issues around modern farming practices, their challenges, and diverse opportunities.

The robust conversations include risk management, sustainable farming practices, financial planning, agribusiness development, fostering a vibrant community, partnerships, and leveraging technological advancements for growing productivity.

Speaking at the engaging session, the Senior Agric. and Microinsurance Specialist, Mr. Oluwaseun Fasoranti, stated, “We at Leadway Assurance are aware of the indispensable role farmers’ play in the advancement of our economy. According to a report by the Minister of Agriculture in February 2023, “agriculture contributes 23.78% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Yet, this noble responsibility comes with immense challenges, uncertainties, and events, such as droughts, floods, post-harvest losses, and pest invasions, continually threatening to stifle its growth every production season”.

Also commenting on the initiative, the Head of Agric. Insurance, Leadway Assurance, Mr Ayoola Fatona said, “This partnership aligns with our mission of working closely with farmers during times of unpredictability. Hence, this open, interactive session provides us with the platform to listen, engage and proffer actionable solutions to their diverse pain points. Leadway’s agriculture insurance policies have and will continuously be curated to meet these imminent needs”.

He added that Leadway agriculture policies are not mere contractual documents but reliable promises to provide a safety net in the event of unexpected weather patterns or unforeseen circumstances. “By focusing on your protection, we hope to foster an environment where you can continue to do what you do best – feed our nation – without the constant worry of losses bothering your productive minds”, Mr. Fatona concluded.

Also commenting, Co-founder of Corporate Farmers International, Mr. Akin Alabi, said, “This interactive session with Leadway Assurance fits perfectly with our mandate of empowering farmers even in the face of the irrefutable growing challenges in the sector. With Leadway Assurance’s reputable financial and risk management expertise and Corporate Farmers’ superior understanding of the Nigerian agricultural value chain, we aim to equip farmers with the required tools to thrive in today’s evolving agriculture landscape.

Leadway Assurance is a leading provider of insurance solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, Leadway Assurance has established itself as a trusted and reliable partner for all insurance needs.

Corporate Farmers is an agriculture-focused organisation that promotes sustainable farming practices, knowledge sharing, and community-building among farmers. Corporate Farmers aims to empower farmers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape through various initiatives, workshops, and events.