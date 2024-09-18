Leadership problems: Brian Tracy, Femi Lazarus, Linus Okorie, others to proffer solutions

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Notable speakers and renowned scholars especially in the leadership field, Brian Tracy, George Frazier, Femi Lazarus, Linus Okorie among others are scheduled to converge in Nigeria to speak about issues concerning leadership deficit at a national leadership conference in Abuja.

Themed, “Leadership Capital for Wealth Creation” the conference will hold in the Federal capital territory on the 20th and 21st of September 2024, and it will draw stakeholders, political leaders, businessmen women and traditional leaders to the event to join hands in the efforts to tackle leadership problems in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Abuja Tuesday, Founder of GOTNI Leadership Centre, Dr Linus Okorie said contemporary challenges in the economy, coupled with institutional and social crisis makes the conference which will be packed full of ideas, germane.

According to him, businesses and families in Nigeria are struggling because there is a huge leadership deficit that must be bridged to get the right impact.

He said “With the ongoing evolution of Nigeria’s economic structure, the need to equip Nigerians with the tools and knowledge for maximizing leadership potential and financial growth has become a significant priority.

“In view of this, the forthcoming 2024 National Leadership Conference will provide participants with a distinctive opportunity to unlock the secrets to building sustainable wealth, identify leadership potential, and achieve financial growth,”.

Expected also at the event to address leadership problems top at the event are George C. Fraser, CEO of FraserNet, Inc.; Dr. Andy Ikekhinde, President of TGC Network Inc.: Michael V. Roberts, JD, Chairman and CEO of The Roberts Companies; Apostle Femi Lazarus, Lead Pastor of Sphere of Light Church; Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and Jennifer Adighije, CEO of Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Others are Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab, Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Engr. Obi Uzu, Managing Director of Global Process and Pipeline Services Ltd (GPPSL); Prof. John Kennedy Opara, Chairman of CSS Group and Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Principal Consultant of NECCI Consulting.

Also, other speakers include Dr. Daniel Moses, CEO of Property Wealth Corporation (PWC); Idoko Kingsley Ilonah, CEO of Lona Group; Florence Agogo, Founder of Florence Agogo; Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder of Silverbird Group: Dr. Frank Ugo Ogbuehi, CEO of Hugo Doors: Claudia Lumor, of Glitz Africa Magazine; Gisele Aklobessi, Principal CEO of Lumiere Group International; Mr. Chris Maiyaki, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission; and Linus Okorie MFR, Founder/CEO of GOTNI Leadership Centre.

The organisers said, Africa is widely believed to have suffered from ineffective leadership, a trend that has persisted for decades, hampering the general development of the resource-rich continent.

Okorie said this deficit is compounding the crippling debt profile the continent is facing, exacerbated by foreign loans sometimes disguised as aid from Western and Asian countries.

He maintained that the issues are often attributed to leadership failures and an inability to prudently manage the vast mineral resources available in many African nations.

