LCDAs’ creation generates furore in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The newly-created Local Council Development Authority in Ondo State is generating a serious controversy and unsatisfactory disposition.

The latest is from concerned residents and stakeholders from Akoko Southwest Local Government Area.

It is the biggest local government created in 1976 with 15 political wards and 10 principal towns and Villages.

With the current development, only one LCDA was carved whereas some smaller local governments benefited two to three local governments.

An Akungba-Akoko resident, Comrade Emmanuel Fagboye, expressed his worries over the inadequacy and the marginalization of Akoko Southwest Local Government despite Its huge population, land area and resources.

Fagboye called for review, saying the people might result to legal tussle with government to reclaim their rights.

Also, both Mrs. Anike Ologunofe, a woman leader from Ikun-Akoko and Mr. Amusa Ehinjuanobi, a youth leader, respectively, expressed their views, noting that the imbalances in the creation of new LCDA amounted to a gross marginalization to Akoko-Southwest.

They urged the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly to review the injustice done to Akoko Southwest local government for the sake of equity, justice and fairplay in the state.

Several communities like Akure, Ese-Odo and others have protested against the new LCDAs, alleging that its creation was lopsided.

