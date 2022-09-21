Lawyer denounces client in court over massive allegations

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Drama ensued in an Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday as a lawyer, Taiwo Awokunle denounced his client in the court over massive allegations.

The defendant, Kazeem Oseni was arraigned on charges bothering on stealing, fraud and threat to life.

The accused person was first slammed with a two-count charge of land fraud and theft of N1,071,000.

He pleaded not guilty and his counsel urged the court to grant him bail.

He was granted bail in the sum of 1 million naira with one surety in like sum.

The second was a three-count charge of stealing blocks, two tippers loads of gravel, and sand all valued at N452,000, and threat to life.

The court also granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum after his defence counsel prayer for bail.