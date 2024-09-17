Lawyer celebrates new yam festival in Ogidi, Anambra, calls for agricultural production

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, based legal practitioner, Barr. Patrick Agbata, disclosed that apart from the legal practice he is also into tradition having inherited traditional practices from his ancestors.

Making this disclosure during his 2024 new yam festival in his residence at Ogidi, he said that the new yam celebration like every other Igbo festivity will not go into extinction as rumoured in some places that it is going into extinction.

“We inherited it from our forefathers and it is our custom and tradition that is aimed at thanking God for the bumper harvest and praying to Him for a greater harvest next year. We use the opportunity to also unite with our relations, in-laws and well-wishers,” he disclosed.

Agbata who stressed the need for all to go into agriculture as the only means to fight hunger, disclosed that the yams he used for the festival were gotten from his farms

In her reaction, his wife, Mrs Chidinma Agbata, (a.k.a. Osodieme), thanked God for the celebration and prayed to Him to protect and guide him in all his endeavors even as she expressed optimism that next year’s new yam festival will be better than this year.

She described her husband as one who has respect for tradition adding that the new yam festival is inherited from the ancestors and as such can not go into extinction.

Also, mother-in-law to the celebrant, Mrs. Theresa Amobi, (a.k.a Simple Madam), expressed satisfaction with the celebration adding that her son-in-law is generous. He is a philanthropist and an event man who likes making people to be happy. I pray that since he slaughtered a goat this year next year he will slaughter a cow,” she prayed.

Also, a youth leader in Nkpor, neighbouring community, Hon. Austin O. Osogu, while commending the celebrant for the celebration said that the new Yam festival is a yearly occasion inherited from our forefathers which according to him can not go into extinction.

“It is a tradition and has been there right from time immemorial, it is those who don’t know about it that say it is a fetish. It was handed over to us by our ancestors,” he further disclosed.

In their various contributions, comrade Obiefuna Ifeanyichukwu and Chuks Osogu maintained that the new yam festival like every other tradition can not go into extinction..

According to them it is not a fetish and is inherited from the ancestors us as a means of thanking God for the bumper harvest and asking God for a greater harvest for the next year.

