Lawmakers summon Wike, DSS, others over insecurity in FCT as Minister declares war on street beggars

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Director General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi, along with the FCT Commissioner of Police, Peter Opara, and other security stakeholders, to address the worsening security situation in Abuja.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Haruna Dabo, the member representing the Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Dabo’s motion focused on the resurgence of “one chance” robberies, which led to the tragic death of his legislative aide, Nimah Sulaiman.

Sulaiman was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Thursday, October 17, 2024, in Abuja. Despite her captors collecting a ransom of N1 million, they stabbed her, and she later succumbed to her injuries.

While presenting his motion, Dabo lamented the increasing rate of kidnappings and robberies in the FCT, noting that both suburban and central areas of the capital city have become unsafe.

He expressed concern over the rising incidents of abductions by “one chance” taxi operators, especially in unregistered and unpainted vehicles, which have worsened the security situation.

“It has been a tumultuous and scary situation for people living within the capital territory. The use of unregistered and unpainted taxis has further exacerbated the situation, providing an easy conduit for criminal activities within the capital city,” Dabo said.

The lawmaker also recounted the tragic murder of his aide, stating, “Ms. Nimah Sulaiman was kidnapped and brutally murdered on Thursday, October 17, 2024, on her way home to Jahi District after being taken at gunpoint at Bannex Junction, Wuse II, by ‘one chance’ operators. Despite paying the ransom in full, her body was found hours later at the Maitama/Minister’s Hill Bridge.”

Dabo described the incident as a painful reminder of the deteriorating security in the FCT, which has left residents living in fear.

Following a minute of silence in memory of the deceased, the House directed its Committees on FCT, Police, and National Security and Intelligence to summon the FCT Minister, the FCT Commissioner of Police, the DG of the DSS, and other key stakeholders to provide a detailed briefing on the current security situation in the capital.

The House also mandated its Committee on FCT to investigate the widespread use of unregistered and unpainted taxis in Abuja and recommend measures to regulate their operations.

Additionally, the Committee on FCT, alongside the Committees on Police and National Security, was tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation into the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers within the city, with a report due within three weeks.

However, The Federal Capital Territory Administration is set to remove beggars from Abuja streets amid growing security concerns.

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, declared war on street begging and related vices, citing embarrassment and security risks.

“In terms of security, let me say clearly now We have declared war. Abuja is turning to beggar’s city. I mean, “if you know you have a sister, you have a brother who is a beggar on the road,

plan from next week to get them off the streets, we will carry them off. We will take them outside the city. I mean, it is embarrassing that people who come in, the first thing they see are just beggars on the road.

“Sometimes too, they may not be beggars. They may be criminals pretending to be beggars. We will not allow that. So I’m giving a public holiday from now till Sunday, From Monday, we will pack them out. Let us know that we have a city that we can call a city.

“It’s very embarrassing. We are fighting insecurity. And people will carry plates as if they are, maybe they will be informants.

So please, have it at the back of your mind. That is not only infrastructure. We want to give you good security so you can sleep well with your two eyes closed.

” I know that some of you may not be happy, Sometimes we don’t need to make you happy. Sometimes we don’t need to. What is important is that we must do our work. If you are not happy, there is nothing we can do.But for the well-being of the people, it is key”

On the Judges Quarters access road construction flag-off, Wike gave beggars five days to leave and contractors seven months to complete the project.

” I really thank all of you for your support. I’m not worried about the completion of this project.

The Executive Secretary of the FCDA has said that it is 12 months.

Well, that was not what we agreed, The Managing Director of CGC is here. 12 months, you are talking about October next year”

“That is not what we agreed. What we agreed is that this will be part of the second year anniversary of Mr. President. So October next year is not the anniversary.

The anniversary is May, June. So that 12 months, this is for you. It is not for us”

“And I’m the head of the place. I will decide what will happen.

So MD of CGC, that extension, I did not approve that one.

What we agreed is, this will be part of presidential second year anniversary.

“So please note that We have the money for you, so don’t be afraid.

This is not a project that will cost us 10 billion and we have 500 million dollars in the budget.

No, as I speak to you, we have not less than 70% of the money in the budget.

“So you have to work day and night to make sure Mr. President commissions the project in second year anniversary.

Let me also say this clearly.

A lot of people have said that we are concentrating on Abuja. That is not correct”

“When we travel overseas, we say, oh, beautiful roads. These beautiful roads are being constructed by human beings.

They don’t have two heads, They have the same head with us. So we can replicate what we have seen overseas here.

And as far as road infrastructure is concerned, we are going to do that in Abuja. We are not going to compromise. We use the best contractors as we have seen overseas.

“Construction of access road to Judges Quarters, will also open up the area. Will replicate the Interchange at Wuye and Asokoro district to solve the chaotic transport issues in the area. This is like killing more than 2 birds with a stone. It will address the chaotic traffic bottlenecks experienced when commuting from this side to other sides of the district.

“Along with this is going to be the provision of requisite infrastructure including water solar power, the minister assured.

While commending the FCT Minister and his team for his transformative leadership, Speaker of the Federal house of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen ,applauded him for transforming Abuja into a mega city.

“applaud the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, for their unwavering commitment to the development of Abuja and Nigeria at large. As we continue on this path of development, may we always be guided by our shared vision of a prosperous, inclusive, and modern Nigeria”