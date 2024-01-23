Lawmaker Gear Support for one month of paternity leave

As it encourages nursing mothers to exclusively Breastfeeding

By Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Ayibanengiyefa Egba, on Monday advocated for the one-month paternity leave.

Hon Egba made the advocacy when the members of the Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition in Nigeria, CS-SUNN, Bayelsa State chapter paid a courtesy visit to her residence, at Ovom Yenagoa.

She pointed out that two weeks of paternity leave is not enough for men, particularly where the women who just gave birth have no other help, adding that at least one month of paternity leave would be suitable.

Hon Egba who is also the House Committee Chairman on Women and Children Affairs advised young women to engage in exclusive breastfeeding to ensure that their children grow up strong and healthy.

” According to her’Before now, women were breastfeeding properly but due to modernization, they are more concerned about the shape of their breast. We would continue to advocate for exclusive breastfeeding because breast milk contains everything needed for a child to be properly nourished”

She equally advised parents to give moral education to their children to ensure that young girls do not give birth to children they cannot provide for adding that properly trained children make the society better.

Hon Egba gave assurance that the Bayelsa State House of Assembly would critically look into laws and policies on nutrition, domesticate it for the benefit of the people.

The CS-SUNN delegation led by its Chairperson, Mrs Ekinabhari Unity-Ototo, noted that the essence of the visit was part of activities to intimate relevant stakeholders on the need to advocate for increased budgetary provision for nutrition in the state.

Mrs Unity Ototo also noted that CS-SUNN is equally giving active support for exclusive breastfeeding, maternity leave for 6months and 2 weeks paternity leave to enable the men support their women.

” We are here to solicit your support to advocate for budget increment in nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding for children from birth until 6months, no addition of water, we also need mothers to have 6months leave to enable them rest well,take proper care of their babies and 2weeks for the fathers”

Members of the delegation inlcude Success Jimmy, Secretary, Lady Eunice Nnachi Lead- Advocacy, Tonye Ayamah Partnership, among others.