LAWMA reopens Olusosun landfill for operations……As Odumboni receives award

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has reopened its Olusosun Landfill after a 48-hour closure announced earlier.

Speaking on the reopening, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said the temporary closure of the landfill became necessary to prepare it for the anticipated increase in waste disposal activities during the forthcoming Yuletide festivities.

He said: “December will have more influx of trucks due to the volume of waste that would be generated during the period. 70% of waste generated in Lagos is deposited at Olusosun. Turnaround time is very crucial for waste management, the tipping platform has to be very stable, so that waste disposal does not take more than 10 minutes. And the Authority is working at ensuring that 10 trucks can tip at once”, he said.

The LAWMA boss further stated that the palliative measures would be extended to other dumpsites across the metropolis, starting from Solous dumpsite, Igando, which would also be shut down in a couple of days, for the same maintenance work.

He once again appealed to Lagos residents to bear with the Authority, adding that any inconvenience occasioned by the ongoing maintenance of the landfills was for the purpose of better service delivery.

In another development, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, today received an award from the National Association of Online Security News Publishers, for his efforts at repositioning LAWMA since he assumed leadership.

It was presented during the National Security Conference/Awards event, tagged: “A Nation Under Siege: Activating Technology and Local Intelligence To Solve Conundrum”, held at the NECA House, Alausa-Secretariat, Ikeja.

Responding to the award, Odumboni appreciated the organisers for the recognition and honour, promising not to rest on his oars in delivering the Authority’s mandate of making the state better and livable.

