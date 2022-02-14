Lawan to Sanwo-Olu: You’ve done well, one good turn deserves another 

.As Lagos Gov hails Senator Adeola’s empowerment programme

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Sunday endorsed Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office, saying one good term deserves another.

This was contained in a tweet posted on the verified Twitter handle of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

Akosile stated that the endorsement took place during the Lagos West Senatorial District event held at the Police College Ikeja.

Akosile quoted Lawan to have said, “I’m under this tremendous and massive temptation to say that one good term that you (Sanwo-Olu) are doing deserves another term. As an APC stakeholder, I hope I will be forgiven for this statement because that is what I believe in.”

Sanwo-Olu was elected governor in 2019, succeeding Akinwunmi Ambode, who was Lagos governor from 2015 to 2019. Ambode had lost his reelection to Sanwo-Olu at the All Progressives Congress primary due to intra-party squabbles.

Ambode, the first Lagos governor to stay in office for four years since the return to democracy in 1999, was said to have been kicked out after Lagos APC leaders anointed Sanwo-Olu.

Before Ambode, the current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was Lagos governor between 2007 and 2015 while the national leader APC Tinubu was governor from 1999 to 2007.

As political permutations begin ahead of the 2023 elections, there are indications that Sanwo-Olu wants to return for another four years.

Sanwo-Olu said during an interview with Channels TV, “I think we are doing a very good job, I dare say so. I think the citizens know what it is they will be missing if they don’t let us continue to wrap up all the things we are doing,”