LAWAN condemns brutilazation of NLC President

*Describes it as shameful, threat to democracy

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Labour Writers Association of Nigeria,(LAWAN), has condemned in the strongest terms, the brutalization and attempt by alleged agents of the Imo State Government to kill the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero who was in Imo State for his Congress activities against the injustice meted on the Imo State workers by Sen Uzodinma administration.

In a statement by the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) signed by it’s Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Toba Agboola and Adenike Ajiboye respectively, LAWAN described it as a shameful act

and barbarism that should not be accepted by the workers and Nigerians.

“That a number one worker in the country can be treated in such a way is a big slap to all workers and it’s a sign that nobody is safe in this country.

The statement read: “If such treatment can be meted to somebody like Comrade Joe Ajaero that has paid his dues and is on a legitimate NLC assignment, shows that an average Nigeria is not safe. It’s shows that there is no rule of law.

” It is a slap to Nigerian workers , it’s a slap to our democracy and the citizen of Imo State. Don’t also forget that Comrade Joe Ajaero is from Imo State. It’s a big shame.

“We call on all Nigerian workers to rise up to the occasion because an injury to one is an injury to all”.

The NLC president and other executives were in Owerri on Wednesday, November 1, to mobilize Imo workers for a protest rally in the state over an alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the state government, but the planned peaceful protest turned violent with allegations that thugs emerged and descended on the protesters and labour leaders.

“Regardless of the sentiment that the perpetrators of this act might express, there is no moral or legal justification for violence against a fellow citizen. There should be no place for violence in the Imo state.How did we get here, ” the statement further said.