Law Final Year Students Of National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN) Cried Out To The School Authority ,Graduate Us

the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has directed that students in the faculty of Law who are in the 200, 300, or 400 level may wish to cross to other departments or other universities.

However, students who completed their 500-level studies, with their Core Courses & Electives were to be graduated by the University authority (NOUN), after the second semester of the 2023 exams.

However, some students were skipped in the recent 2024 graduation. Both made the same CGPA in 2022 & 2023 results released respectively.

Those affected groups of students are appealing to the School authority (senate) of the National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN).

Law Final year-Students of 2022 – 2023 Cried Out Graduate us; “We paid School Fees, We wrote Exams, We wrote Projects, And passed All Our Courses. Graduate Us!”