Late Osinachi Nwachukwu:  Women Affairs Minister reiterates justice to family as IGP debunks rumour of release of alleged killer-husband.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG has reiterated call for justice to be served the late gospel music singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu and her family just as she calls for protection and psycho-social treatment for the children.

The Minister who again, made the call when she played host to the bereaved family of the late gospel music singer who visited her Wednesday at the Ministry’ head quarters in Abuja,

disclosed that she requested for the family to apprise them of the position of Government on the very saddened matter.

The visiting family includes the twin sister of the late Osinachi, Eze Grace Amarachi, the brother, the late singer’s four children (three boys and a girl) as well as two other females which include Deborah Rukop who was simply described as a close friend to the family.

Deeply touched by the plight of the motherless children and in hot pursuit of justice for the late singer and family, the Minister directed her aides to put a call through to the Honourable Minister of Justice/Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who was later learnt to be out of the country, performing the lesser Hajj.

Specifically, Dame Tallen called the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to intimate him of being on the way to Force Headquarters, first, to thank the IGP “for his efforts on the Osinachi matter, and second, to know how far the Police has gone in investigating the alleged murder as well as arranging that the children are protected from possible threats.

Interacting with newsmen at the

Force Headquarters, Dame Pauline said she was there to seek clarifications on the rumoured release of the suspected-killer husband of Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu from Police custody.

She further disclosed that she as the representative of Nigerian women, she would pursue justice for the late singer and her family. “The alleged killer must not go unpunished to serve as deterrence to other men who are in the habit of beating women”, the minister declared.

IGP Usman Alkali who directed Peter Nwachukwu the alleged killer-husband of Osinachi to be brought in, disclosed to the women affairs minister that the “Police will investigate this matter with all alacrity and responsibility. “In all cases such as this, expert opinions on cause of death are sought. We have enlisted National Hospital, Abuja and as soon as the outcome is received, we will charge the suspect to Court. It will be swift as much as possible. We just want to assure the public that the suspect is in our custody”, he disclosed.

Peter Nwachukwu who is presently with the Homicide Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) having been moved at the directive of the IGP to FCID, was brought forward to be seen by the Honourable Minister and her Team, his family as well as the family of the late wife, and newsmen.

Dame Pauline Tallen promised to enlist the support of the Governor of Abia State as well as the Representatives of the Constituency where the late Osinachi hails from, and the assistance of the Governor of Enugu State and his wife to give psycho-social support which may be needed by the children of the deceased.

She also promised to get the Enugu State Administration to help provide a safe home to the family of the singer since their house in Abuja was being recovered by the Landlord. The four children of the deceased singer are on 2nd Term holiday from their schooling in Abuja and may be relocating to Enugu to join their grandmother until the present travail is sorted.

The women affairs minister also has strong rebuke for those who were in the know of the suffering of the late Osinachi without coming out with what they knew: “Although we are crying over spilled milk, we will pursue this matter to ensure that justice is done to that late singer’s family and to ensure deterrence to others, so that nothing like this will ever happen.”