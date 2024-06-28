Late Nwapa a quintessential public servant, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, described a renowned public school teacher in the old Eastern region and a Noble Lady of the Knight of Saint John International, late Georgena Efuru Nwapa as a priceless jewel and quintessential public servant who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the nation’s education sector.

The governor paid glowing tributes in honour of late Nwapa while addressing journalists after a requiem mass held in her honour at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Oguta, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Late Nwapa is the mother of the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, Engr. Ernest Nwapa.

Other dignitaries at the event include former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District, Sen. Onyewuchi Ezenwa, among others.

Obaseki said Late Nwapa was renowned for her undying commitment to imparting incisive and comprehensive knowledge to whoever comes across her in her lifetime which won her a lot of admirers.

“The son of the deceased is my very close friend for so many years and we have a relationship with the Oguta as one of our cousins is married to a high chief from this place and this is a community we are very close to.

“This family has contributed greatly to this Community and the development of the Eastern Region and the Country at large. We are here to celebrate the passage of the Matriarch of the Nwapa and to solidarize with them.”

Obaseki urged the children and the family to follow in the footsteps of their late parents who had the benefit of a very long life.

In a homily titled, “Only the truth shall set you free,” officiating priest, Rev. Prof. John Obilor described late Lady Georgina Efuru Nwapa as one who exemplified simplicity and humility in her career as a teacher in the then Eastern Region and as a pioneer member of the Knight of Saint John International before her death at the age of 92.

The son of the deceased, Dr. Ernest Nwapa, in his remarks, said, “My mother is a great woman who positively affected the lives of many people and God has paid us back for the good works of our parents who set the tone for our success. We are confident that as we lose the prayers of our late mother, my sisters, and wives are all prayer warriors and know that the prayers will continue to protect us.”

