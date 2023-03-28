Late Humphrey Anumudu’s family celebrates his exemplary life style as mourners besiege Lagos home

.Died after protracted battle with illness in a specialist hospital

The family of late Barr. Humphrey Anumudu has affirmed that he lived an extraordinary life, having positively impacted most of the people he encountered.

In statement by the family , they expressed that late Anumudu was an Unshakable pillar of his community, serving tirelessly with a level of philanthropy that he hoped others would emulate. His greatest hope was to serve with humility and live to see Imo state and its people rise to their full potential.

According them,’We the family of Barr. Humphrey Anumudu are deeply saddened to announce the death of our husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

‘’ Subsequent to a protracted battle with an illness, his heavenly transition took place on Friday the 24th of March 2023 at a specialist hospital in Lagos where he was surrounded by family. The statement reads

‘’We are deeply comforted by the immense outpour of condolence received from loved ones near and far. We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of his dearly departed soul.’

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Nigerians has continued to commiserate with the family of the Anumudu’s , a man they described to be a perfect gentleman , astute businessman

Peter Obi has expressed sadness at Anumudu’s sudden death, describing the death as a huge loss to the deceased family, the Labour Party, and to the good people of Imo State.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of Mr Humphrey Anumudu, Mr. Anumudu is one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state and an aspirant in the forthcoming Imo State governorship election.

“He was a very warm and forthright person. His death is a huge loss to his immediate and extended family, the Labour Party, and to the good people of Imo State.

“May the soul of Late Mr. Humphrey Anumudu rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to his family.”