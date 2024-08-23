LASTMA confirms 10 passengers dead in accident involving BRT bus

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency report

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says ten persons died instantly while many others sustained injury when a fully loaded high-capacity BRT bus overturned and fell on its side near the popular Iyana – Ipaja area on Lagos – Abeokuta road Friday morning.

It confirmed this in a post on its official X handle. Initial report had indicated many passengers injured with no fatalities.

LASTMA disclosed that the accident occurred around 7.45 am on Friday.

It said: “A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (victims), which they were taken care of,” the post read.

”Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victims to nearby healthcare facilities,” it said.

Earlier report had stated that many passenger’s narrowly escaped death on Friday morning when a BRT Bus with registration number BDG 390 XR, loaded to capacity fell at Araromi Bus Stop inward Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

The BRT Bus had taken-off from Iyana Ipaja BRT Bus Terminal and headed to Obalende before the accident.

This was contained in a report by the Head, Public Affairs Unit-Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor and made available to newsmen.

According to the report, a pedestrian hawking plantain from a wheelbarrow dashed across the BRT corridor, causing the BRT driver to swerve suddenly and in the process lost control of the bus, climbed the road divider, falling on its side.

The accident led to many of the passengers sustaining injuries.

The report stated, “Following distress calls to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, via the 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 0635hrs, the Agency activated it’s Dolphin Response Team from the Igando Base.

“Upon arrival of the Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene, the LRT discovered that a fallen BRT Bus registration number BDG 390 XR, loaded to capacity at the above mentioned location.

“Investigations revealed that the BRT Bus had taken-off from Iyana Ipaja BRT Bus Terminal and headed to Obalende before the accident occurred while the BRT Bus driver was attempting to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

“An Hausa pedestrian hawking plantain from a wheelbarrow reportedly dashed across the BRT corridor, causing the BRT driver to swerve suddenly and in the process lost control of the bus, climbed the road divider, falling on it’s side.

“Fortunately, no lives were reported lost due to the incident.

“Though some passengers escaped unhurt, many of the BRT bus passengers reportedly sustained critical injuries and had to be taken to an unknown hospital before arrival of the Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene.”

It further stated, “Primary responders at the incident scene are collaborating to ensure a speedy recovery of the fallen BRT bus and restoration of normalcy to the BRT corridor.

“The fallen BRT bus has been lifted upright and towed off to Moshalashi Police Station near Alimosho roundabout with the Tow Truck provided by the officials of NPF at the incident scene.”

Meanwhile LASTMA has urged motorists to exercise caution as they navigate the area.

Similarly, the agency reported that another loaded truck fell at Durbar Junction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, completely blocking the road inward to Alakija.

It was learnt that the accident has caused significant traffic disruption, with authorities diverting vehicles through the service lane from Orile heading towards Durbar.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion and exercise patience as efforts are underway to clear the obstruction and restore normal traffic flow

“Traffic has been diverted through the service lane from Orile heading towards Durbar.

“Effort is ongoing to evacuate it from the road and our men are firmly in position to monitor the situation.

“Transloading of contents in the fallen truck is currently ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience. LASTMAcares!”

In another post, LASTMA disclosed that there was a road crash involving two vehicles that occurred opposite Northwest, heading inward Ajah.

LASTMA attributed the accident to over-speeding, resulting in one injured.

