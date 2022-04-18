Lassa fever in Ibaji: Over 20 patients admitted in  Iruah hospital

By AKOR SYLVESTER-ABUJA

Over 20 patients of Ibaji extraction suffering from lassa fever are currently taking treatment at irruah specialist teaching hospital in Edo state.

Ibaji is a local government in Kogi State of Nigeria.

The outbreak of lassa fever in the area was said to have caused panic in the local government where there are no functional hospital to take care of the disease.

But the release from the Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on health matters, Abu Jibril Okikiri, said the affected persons were three.

“As at today, case of lassa fever record for Ibaji LGA that are currently on care at Irruah specialist teaching hospital are just 3 , however, it is an outbreak because it is a notifiable disease.

“Presently, the state epidemiological unit in collaboration with Kogi State ministry of health has taken a proactive step to prevent escalation”.

A source from the local government area who preferred anonymity, said the number of people affected who are currently receiving treatment at Irruah hospital were more than the number claimed by the adviser.

However, efforts to speak with the information unit of the Irruah Specialist Hospital at the time of this report, proved abortive.