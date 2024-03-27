LASG names MoneyMaster as payment partner for “Ounje Eko” programme

The Lagos State Government has selected MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), a top player in the payment service banking system in Nigeria, as a collection and payment partner for its “Ounje Eko” food markets, a food price reduction programme designed to assist the state’s citizens.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, the state administration of Lagos State launched the “Ounje Eko” Food Markets initiative throughout the state’s five divisions in response to the nation’s escalating food prices. By this appointment, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank will collect payments in the 57 LCDAs throughout the state.

MoneyMaster will be using its state-of-the-art payment technology to help the Lagos State Government realize the Ounje Eko plan. This would enable smooth payment and reconciliation, making it easier for Lagosians to visit the markets to purchase food items of their choice and pay without stress.

This appointment is evidence of the high calibre of payment solutions MoneyMaster provides to its expanding network of commercial partners in both the public and private sectors. Recall that MoneyMaster was one of the five Payment Service Banks (PSBs) authorized by the Central Bank of Nigeria to advance financial inclusion in Nigeria.