LASEPA  ESTABLISHES 20 ZONES IN 4 YEARS

In its mission to safeguard the environment that is consistent with the social and economic needs of the state, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Friday announced plans to open additional three zonal offices in order to serve the residents better and improve healthy environmental practices across the state.

The General Manager,, Dr Dolapo Fasawe made this known during the last management meeting for the year with senior members of staff of the Agency. at Alausa, Ikeja. Adding that, the move is in tandem with the vision of the agency to attain it’s target of increasing the zonal offices to 20 by the year 2023 in order to serve a larger number of people seeking LASEPA’s intervention across the state.

“To effectively serve and reach out to larger society, we increased our zonal offices from four (4) to Twenty (20) in a spate of four years.. This noble move is to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and also improve response.time .

.Like the existing ones, the new zonal offices will uphold the mandate of the agency and provide succour to citizens negatively affected by all forms of pollution in different parts of Lagos.

The LASEPA boss explained that the need to bring environmental regulation closer to Lagosians is in response to the goal of COP27, which emphasises the urgent need to unite the world through the people in other to tackle climate change .

The additional three zonal offices are Mushin, Alimosho 3, and Kosofe.

The Mushin zonal office covers Idi-araba, Fadeyi, Palm-grove, Onipanu, Papa Ajao, and Apapa Oshodi Expressway, while Alimosho 3 zonal office would be in charge of Ipaja, Ayobo, Ekoro, Command, Ijaiye, Kola, and Kosofe zonal office respectively covers Gbagada, Oworoshoki, Ifako, Anthony village, and Ajao Estate .

The other existing seventeen zonal offices are Apapa 1&2, Amuwo-Odofin1&2, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Lekki,Epe, Alimosho 1&2, lkorodu 1&2, Orile-lganmu, Badagry, lsolo, Ojo and Agege .

The General Manager however added that necessary equipment and manpower had been in the new places to facilitate the smooth running of the new zonal offices.