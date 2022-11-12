LASEMA: Body of lady who jumped into lagoon yet to be found

The body of the lady who attempted suicide by jumping into Lagos lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State, has yet to be recovered.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known on Friday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said investigations failed to produce the driver of the car that she boarded before the incident occurred on Thursday.

The Conclave had reported that the middle-aged lady alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and jumped into the lagoon.

Confirming the incident, the LASEMA boss said the cab driver claimed the lady was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the vehicle.

The lady has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sources in the DSS, on Friday, revealed that Adedokun, who was in her late 30s, was an unarmed combat instructor with the DSS.

According to Channels TV, her parents were also DSS officers.

It was further learnt that the Adedokun, a few months ago, received a letter of commendation from the DSS Director-General as the best-unarmed combat operative in her set.

The victim’s fiance was also reported to have proposed to her a few weeks ago.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline