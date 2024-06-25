Champion Newspapers Limited
Land tussle: Tansia varsity loses at Appeal court to Rojenny

Phil Okose, Onitsha

An Appeal court sitting in Awka, Anambra state capital and presided over by three justices that included, Obietonbara O. Daniel-Kalio, Isa Nature Gafai and Asma’u Musa Mainoma, have struck out a suit brought before them by Tansia University, (plaintiff) against Ranent Industries Company Ltd and Chief Romanus A. Ezeonwuka, (defendants).

Recall that the plaintiff went to Appeal court after losing in two Idemili High courts over ownership of land in Oba, on ground of discontinuation of consent judgment and order of court to executive judgment against the plaintiff.

The three Appeal court justices had after hearing the submissions of the counsel to the plaintiff, Prof. (Monsignor) Edwin Obiorah (SAN) and Anthony Nwankwo, struck out the suit.

In their judgement the trio justices in the Appeal No. CA/AW/67/2019, dismissed and struck out the suit in favour of the defendants on ground of an incompetent notice of Appeal.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Asma’u Musa Mainoma, he said, “This Appeal fails and same is hereby dismissed”.

