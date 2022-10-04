Land grabbers kill father of three , attack others in Ogun Community

— IGP get petition over incessant attacks

Residents of Iparufu community near Mosimi Shagamu have allegedly fled the community following constant attacks they are facing in the hands of suspected land grabbers.

It was gathered that suspected gun men invaded the community on September 20th and shot sporadically at anyone on sight. One Fatai Adekale a farmer who was relaxing in front of his house was hit by a bullet , while other residents sustained gun shot wounds as they scampered for safety.

Narrating how the incident happened , a man who identified himself as Peter said ” We were at home that fateful afternoon when we noticed a bus conveying some men. They came out from the bus wearing jackets with the inscription ” POLICE” and they started shooting sporadically. We took to our heels but my cousin Fatia, 31 years old and a father of three children was not lucky. The bullet hit him. By the time the gun men left after they have caused havoc , some of us summoned courage and went back to the community and that was when we saw Fatia lying in a pool of his blood.We rushed him to the hospital but he died on September 25th. We have not returned to our community since the shooting as we have received information that the gun men will strike again “.

Mr. Peter added that efforts to get the police in the state to investigate the killing and the armed invasion of the community have proved abortive.

He said “After the death of Fatia, we went to the Ogijo police station to report but the policemen we met at the Counter did not respond to us. Efforts to see the DPO and the state commissioner of police have not yielded any positive result.

According to residents, land grabbers have continually terrorised the community and the police have been accused of allegedly conniving with the land grabbers . Residents said the police have not arrested persons behind the incessant attacks inspite of several petitions they have written to the Ogun State police command.

In a bid to stop further attacks , the Inspector General of Police IGP Akali Baba has been appealed to come to thier rescue urgently.

The petition read :PETITION AGAINST MUSIBAU JAYESIMI (AKA ONPEKUN THE KILLER), WASIU AKEREDOLU (AKA OGAN FIGHTER FIGHTER), (3) MR. AHMED(MONKEYFIGHTER), MR.LUKMAN (AKA GIVE AN BELLE), MR. DADA (AKAREMOVER), MICHEAL TOWOJU, SUPOL OGUNDELE, INSPECTOR JAY (9) MAJOR NNAMDI AND OTHER DREADED CULTIST OF CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, ABUSE OF POWER AND OFFICE, FORGERY, THREAT TO LIFE,MALICIOUS DAMAGE, STEALING, FORCEFULLY ENTRY, COMMUNAL INVASION,ATTEMPTED MURDER, CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE BREACH OF PUBLIC PEACE TO PROPERTIES IN IPARUFU COMMUNITY VIA MOSIMI SAGAMU, OGUN STATE.

” We are solicitors to MR. TAIWO OLUGBENGA of OGT Modern Nig. Limited and MR.SESAN SALISU of Moteeniola Salis Nig. Ltd (herein after refers to as our client) and on whose on their instruction we rewrite to you in respect of the above subject matter which is already under investigation before DIG Force CID in Special Enquiry Bureau Unit under ACP Kabiru dated 27th July, 2018 in which the investigation was carried out by Inspector Obafemi Adelogba and the report of the investigation was sent to legal section in Abuja for an advice in which the ACP Kabiru and the Investigation officer are

out of the Unit before the advice came out for prosecution of the culprits and we shall be glad to make request for another officer for the execution of the legal advice.

Sir, our clients by series of documents available to your office in Abuja for

investigation have already shown that the above listed persons have been trying o dispose our client of their properties which part of it was purchased from the family that owns the community and some part of it was given to them as their duty fees in respect of technical surveying of the land for the community. Sir, our client also informed us that recently, the modus of operandi of the above listed people are of land grabbers by holding guns both day and night in the

community chasing away our client and the community owners claiming

ownership for who is unknown to entire family. Persistent and continuous activities of the above mentioned people have denied our client, the people that bought land and the remaining members of the family to enjoy peace in the community.Our Passionate Appeal Our clients look up to your office for safety of their lives and properties as it is their collective belief that only your office can salvage the situation for them, this position is premised on the ground that the group has boasted that no law enforcement agent can prosecute them as they have secured their cooperation. It is in this light we urge that urgent action be taken as regards this petition being forwarded to your office”