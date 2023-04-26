Lamidi Apapa attempting to sabotage our case at the presidential tribunal – LP

.I remain the authentic National Publicity Secretary – Obiora Ifoh

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has raised an alarm over an alleged attempt by the suspended Deputy Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, to withdraw the pending cases at the tribunal including that of the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement on Tuesday, by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, the party said that the revelation was made by the legal team of the party who approached the tribunal to discover their sinister plot to derail the resolve of the party to reclaim her mandate.

Ifoh called on the Judiciary to ignore the antics of Apapa and his associates as they have been compromised and also asked relevant security authorities to arrest them as they are “enemies of democracy”.

The Statement reads in parts “Daily, the evil intention of the breakaway faction of the Labour Party, led by the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa continues to manifest and just this morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election.

“Alongside Lamidi Apapa on the plot to frustrate Labour Party’s destined victory in the tribunals and also to derail the fledging democracy are some of the suspended members including the Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi erstwhile National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Publicity Secretary respectively amongst others.

“Recall that the leadership of the Labour Party has been swimming through the murky waters of conspiracy, treachery and sabotage orchestrated by these former officers of the party. We had long suspected that moles were planted to sabotage the efforts of the party to offer Nigerians an alternative to the wicked and clueless governance in place today, but the desperation to satisfy their pay master are beginning to threaten our common peace and of course our democracy.

“Approaching the tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across board is the height of subterfuge and treachery, and Nigerians will resist this ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil.

“Their actions show that they are working against the party and that they are working to destroy the party. If they claim that they have problem with the national leadership of the party, will they also claim that they have problem with the candidates of the party. What offence has the candidates of the party committed that they are now moving around to withdraw their matters from the tribunal.

“The leadership of the Labour Party is therefore calling on the tribunals to disregard any letter emanating from our suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade to the effect that all our cases are to be withdrawn. We are also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex officials of our party asking for the withdrawal of HE Peter Obi’s petition.

“We also call on the Police, DSS and EFCC to quickly apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation.

On the issues surrounding the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the party, the NEC during a stakeholders meeting on April 18 at Asaba, elected Mr. Obiora Ifoh as the Acting Publicly Secretary in line with Article 14(2) b Section XIV of the Labour Party Constitution which allows the party to fill vacancies in the NWC.

Ifoh said “All relevant government agencies including NEC were present where I was unanimously elected. It is even ludicrous that an imposter who committed crime and forged signatures upon which he has been suspended over six months ago and for him to turn around to be calling people imposter, I wonder who is the imposter here.

“Let me refresh your memory. At a press conference held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja Six months ago, the then National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, explained to newsmen that Eragbe’s suspension was informed by allegations of “forgery, issuance of certificates to groups unknown to the leadership of the party without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman, the launch of a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman” and sending official letters “to some individuals without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman”.

“Abayomi described the actions of the National Youth Leader as “gross misconduct, disobedience to the constitution of the Labour Party and other acts.

“While accusing him of anti party activities, he said the suspension will last for six months and that will depend on how Eragbe conducts himself while the suspension lasts. He said: “In essence, he seems more to be working against the aspiration of our presidential candidate. Ever since he became our senatorial candidate in Edo State, he has been hobnobbing with our major foe and that alone is an act that cannot be condoned by the leadership of this party.”

“Is this the character one will be taking seriously. I am the current National Publicity Secretary and the resolution of the NEC has already been filed with relevant authorities. We urge the media to ignore the ranting of this exposed and disgraced former Youth Leader” Ifoh said