Lamentations, accusations as pure water sells for N1000 per bag in Anambra 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Packaged water otherwise known as pure water has now joined other essential commodities to sell at exorbitant price in Anambra.

The commodity now sells for beween N1000 and N700 per bag of twenty sachets while hawkers sell at N50 or more

per sachet The price for refridgerated bag of 20 sachets of the commodity is higher in parts of the state.

According to sources, the abnormal increase in the price of water, a very important but scarce commodity in Anambra, has elicited state-wide negative criticism against the state government which is trying so hard to rescucitate the state economy.

This is even as the state government has been accused of allegedly colluding with borehole owners and commercial water suppliers in the state to hike price of the commodity with alleged disregard to its negative political implication and health need of the poor masses.

Sources intimated that government, through its agents’allegedly charge the borehole owners and water suppliers exorbitant fees which make them owners sell to water tankers who in turn sell to the sachet water packagers or manufacturers in the state at exorbitant price too;

Reactng, Dr. Udechukwu Roland Udechukwu, a PDP chieftain said government should alleviate the suffering of the people instead of increasing it with condemnable policies and as well look into the allegation with the to correcting the abnormality

“The condition of living in Nigeria today is very bad. Even water which is a cheap commodity is no longer so and it is now inaccessible to the common man.

The PDP chieftain gurther said “government should live up to their responsibility. adding that there should be an alternative to dollar to the naira exchange

