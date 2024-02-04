Champion Newspapers Limited
Lamentations, accusations as pure water sells for N1000 per bag in Anambra 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Packaged water otherwise known as pure water has now joined other essential commodities to sell at exorbitant price in Anambra.

The commodity now sells for  beween N1000 and N700  per bag of twenty sachets while hawkers  sell at N50 or more
per sachet The price for refridgerated bag of 20 sachets of the commodity is higher in parts of the state.

According to sources, the abnormal increase in the price of water, a very important but scarce commodity in Anambra, has elicited state-wide negative  criticism against the state government which is trying so hard to rescucitate the state economy.

This is even  as the state  government  has been accused of allegedly colluding with borehole owners and commercial water suppliers in the state to hike price of the commodity with alleged  disregard to its negative political implication and health need of the poor masses.

Sources intimated that government, through its agents’allegedly charge the borehole owners and water suppliers exorbitant fees which make them owners sell to  water tankers  who in turn sell to the  sachet water packagers or manufacturers in the state at exorbitant price too;

Reactng, Dr. Udechukwu Roland  Udechukwu, a PDP  chieftain  said government should alleviate the  suffering of the  people instead  of increasing it with condemnable policies  and as well look into the allegation with the to correcting the abnormality

“The condition of living in Nigeria today is very bad. Even water which is a cheap commodity is no longer so and it is now inaccessible to the common man.
\
The PDP chieftain gurther said  “government should live up to their responsibility. adding that there should  be an alternative to dollar to the naira exchange
END

NB Sir I am having problems using my handset it developed touch pad problem hence the errorsof punctuation here;

