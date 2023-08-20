Lalong, Onyejeocha resume office as Labour Ministers Monday.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Simon Lalong, and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha would assume duties today after their inauguration as Minister of Labour and Employment, and Minister of State, Labour and Employmdnt respectively.

The two ministers had held positions both at the state and federal levels before their nomination and confirmation as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While Simon Lalong was a former governor of Plateau state, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha was a member of the House of Representative before the present appointment as ministers.

Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejocha, born 23 November 1969, was a ranking lawmaker in Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives. She represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The press invitation signed by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations Department of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Empowerment yesterday, said the two minister will be received by top officials of the ministry at 12 at the Minister’s Conference Room, Second Floor, Federal Secretariat, Central Business District, Abuja today.

Recall that the two ministers were among the ministerial nominees by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for screening and confirmation by the Senate recently.