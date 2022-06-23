Lahor Music Act, 7Teen Set to release new EP, announces release date

The newest signee of Lahor Music, Toheeb Adebayo Yekini popularly known as 7Teen, is on the verge of setting the ball rolling as he confirmed the coming of his new EP.

The Ajegunle-born young artiste is not resting on his oars as he is battle-ready to start disturbing the music industry with some exciting new sounds.

Few days after signing a mouth-watery record deal with US/Nigeria record company, Lahor music, 7Teen announced that his new EP “Diamond In The Dirt” will be out on June 25, 2022.

The singer disclosed that the EP is a solid 5-track EP which is done to exhibit his musical skills and for the whole world to understand the distinctiveness of 7Teen’s sound.

“I am dropping this EP to make y’all catch a glimpse of the energy and vibe I am bringing on. June 25th #DiamondInTheDirt EP will be out. Thanks to everyone for supporting”.

Going by the details in project’s cover art posted on his IG page, 7Teen’s forthcoming EP contains tracks such as; Diamond, Loner, Midnight Lover, Energy and Gbedu.

You’d recall that in February 2022, 7Teen’s love themed-track “Midnight Lover” was one of the most beautiful love songs of the season. The song earned massive streams across all platforms immediately after release and also got a lot of positive reviews.

All signs point to “Midnight Lover” being included on 7Teen’s upcoming “Diamond In The Dirt” EP, which will be released soon. Fans, on the other hand, are positive that the young musician will present an outstanding musical project that will be mind-blowing.

“Indeed, we are going to experience diamond in the dirt, a classy Afro-beat musical project from an Ajegunle boy” a fan said.

