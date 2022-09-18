LAHASCOM Chairman assures staff of improved welfare

Victory Orimemi

The Acting Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, Otunba Richard Akin Oshungboye has assured Members of Staff of the Commission of its resolve to continue tackling pertinent issues that affect their general welfare.

Oshungboye made this disclosure during the Interactive Staff Forum which took place at the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Complex in Oregun, Ikeja.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to familiarize himself with the Members of Staff and allay their fears as regards nepotism, favouritism and unjust treatment.

He further said that the meeting was not only an avenue for Officers to express grievances but also an opportunity for each department to acquaint other Officers with the work schedules in their various Departments and Units.

While appealing to the Staff to express their minds on any matter that can make the Commission achieve great heights, the Acting Chairman charged them to be steadfast in discharging their responsibilities efficiently.

He however, raised concerns about indecent dressing, and the need for Officers to always wear their official ties and scarves, admonishing them to take the policy of punctuality to work as a priority. “It is not going to be business as usual. Officers must show good examples in their dressing by adhering to official dress codes, while late coming to the office would not be condoned,” he said.

In her address, the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Folashade Latona pledged her continuous support to make the welfare of the staff priority of the Commission, so as to foster peace, harmony and improved productivity in the legislative arm of government, adding that “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Also present at the meeting were Commissioner IV, Hon. Kabir Lawal; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mrs ‘Lola Martins-Malik; Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker on Establishment Matters, Ms Bisola Munis; Head, Career Management, Mr. Bernard Pinheiro; Head, Discipline and Exit, Mrs Mojisola Shenkoya; Head Recruitment and Appeal, Mrs Modupe Ogunlana; Head, ICT, Mrs Mariam Logunleko and other Management Staff.