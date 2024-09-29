Lagos’ll support you in terms of developmental template, Sanwo-Olu assures Edo Gov-elect

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Edo State Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo that Lagos will be supporting him in terms of the developmental template.

Sanwo-Olu spoke when he received Senator Okpebholo, who paid him a ‘Thank You Visit’ at Lagos House, Marina, after his victory in the last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Sanwo-Olu assured Senator Okpebholo that Lagos State will support him with her developmental template and necessary ideas that will make him succeed as Governor of Edo State.

He said: “We are excited and happy that you have used Lagos as the starting point to seek blessing and to acknowledge the very small and modest support that we gave.

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, we want to congratulate you. Like you have said, your winning is for all Edo people, and everybody should join hands with you to develop Edo State.

“I want to assure you that you are not the first that Lagos will be supporting in terms of the developmental template. We will make all of our agencies that we believe could speak to the needs of Edo available to you. We will make ideas that we have used to take Lagos forward, and we will give them to you.

“Lagos will stand with you. We will support you. We will give you all that you require of us to make the best of your time as a Governor.

While urging the people of Edo State to rally around Senator Okpebholo, he asked them to support him to make Edo State better.

He said, “All your other contestants should come together and work with you so that you can develop Edo State. I believe that is the right thing to say and do.

“Election is over for now. So, it is for you to ensure that you get every Edo citizen who truly wants to serve and support to come out to render that kind of support because it is only when you all do that that Edo people can be better off for it.

“You have the heart to transform the state. You have the heart to touch the lives of the people. You have the heart to make life meaningful for your people, and that is what we are believing and hoping that you are going to do.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Okpebholo, said he and his team are in Lagos for a Thank You visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appreciate him for his support during the last governorship election.

The Governor-elect, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Phillip Shaibu and some APC chieftains, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support during the Edo governorship campaign and requested the Lagos Governor to continue to support him when he assumes office.

He said: “I am here not only because I want to thank you; I also want to draw from your wealth of experience. I also want you to know that you shouldn’t leave me alone. We are brothers, and we are APC.

“We will continue to seek your (Governor Sanwo-Olu) continuous support and prayers. With this, we think we will make it big for Edo people.

“My message to those outside there is that there must be a winner, and I am extending my hands of fellowship to all of them to come out, and whichever ideas they have, they should come and support us so that we use the idea for us to develop Edo State.

“We are going to transform Edo to an enviable state. Edo is going to experience a new transformation. Come November 12, we would be taking over from where Obaseki stopped, and I wish Obaseki well for the remaining days in office.”