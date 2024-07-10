Lagos will intensify water sector reforms to harness opportunities – Sanwo-Olu

.Plan to host Afropolis in celebration of African cultural heritage

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says his administration is committed to intensifying sustainable water sector reforms solution for residents.

Sanwo-Olu made the commitment at the official inauguration and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding of the Lagos Water Partnership with Resilient Water Accelerator in Lagos.

The governor was represented at the event by Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the State Government.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos can provide maximum value and opportunities through its water resources.

The governor noted that, across the globe, the water resources sector is facing challenges amplified by the impact of climate change.

He said that in spite of the challenges, Lagos is committed to achieving a water safe city that guarantees access to clean water for all residents.

“Our efforts include revamping water delivery facilities, clearing of blockades from Wetlands and canals to mitigate flood risk.

“We are enhancing the resilience of our coastal communities against climate impacts” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, the state neesd substantial investment to achieve the set goals.

He added that the private sector plays a crucial role in complementing the public sector efforts in achieving a robust water solution for Lagos residents.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the creation of the Lagos Water Partnership is timely.

He noted that the platform would spearhead the development and execution of an investment vision for water security in Lagos.

He added that the platform would unit key public and private stakeholders to plan, reflect and stimulate progress.

According to him, partnership is tasked with building an evidence based, developing targeted capacity and establishing systems to attract large – scale investments.

He said the partnership would serve as a consultative platform linking private sector actors with government and policy makers, amongst others.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the sector remained a focus of the Lagos State Government’s investment and development efforts.

Tokunbo said that Lagos exemplifies the strategic approach.

He noted that City authorities globally often face resource constraints in addressing urban needs, making partnerships, collaborations, and alliances for drawing resources and providing vital city services.

He added that the aforementioned forward-thinking initiative, attracted the Resilient Water Accelerator, which is now collaborating with the Ministry to form the Lagos Water Partnership.

He stressed that the Lagos Water Partnership aligns perfectly with the LASG’s vision of leveraging partnerships to improve the environmental and water resources management.

Wahab emphasised that the Lagos Water Partnership aims to create and implement a robust investment environment sector.

“This can be achieved by channeling private investment to complement public resources and uniting key stakeholders from both sectors,” he said.

He noted that the ministry would continue to create an enabling environment to attract partners and build strategic alliances.

Meanwhile Lagos State Government is in partnership with a creative company, QDance Centre to stage Afropolis, an African cultural heritage event through creative artistes.

Afropolis is a platform where African creatives come together to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.

With the theme, ‘We need new myths,’ Afropolis Lagos 2024 will be a resounding success and a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation of Africa.

This was disclosed during a Town Hall Meeting on the upcoming ‘Afropolis-Lagos’ – A Pan African programme planned for October 26 to November 3.

The Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka said Afropolis would be a celebration of the rich cultural heritage, creativity, and innovation of the dynamic spirit of Africa.

The Commissioner said, “Lagos, as the host city, is proud to be at the forefront of this cultural revolution. Our city is renowned as the largest black cultural melting pot in the world, and we continue to lead in various creative sectors such as music, fashion, gaming, tech, design, film, dance, AI, and research. Our young talents are making significant strides on the global stage, and events like AFROPOLIS provide them with the visibility and opportunities they deserve.

“Over the past few years, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has been committed to supporting and nurturing our creative industries. We have made significant investments in infrastructure, such as renovating key cultural sites and establishing new venues for arts and performances. These efforts ensure that our artists have the platforms they need to thrive.

“The essence of AFROPOLIS lies in its ability to bring together a diverse array of creative minds. Imagine the vibrant fusion of traditional and modern expressions that will be on display, from indigenous crafts to cutting-edge digital art. This melting pot of ideas and talents promises to be an unforgettable experience for both participants and attendees.

“As we gather here today, it is also important to reflect on the historical significance of Onikan. This area has long been a cultural hub, and hosting AFROPOLIS here is a fitting tribute to its legacy. The J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, in particular, stands as a beacon of our rich heritage and offers the perfect backdrop for this celebration.

“Additionally, we have launched various funding programs to support young creatives and organized international cultural exchange programs. These initiatives have enabled our artists to gain new perspectives, enhance their skills, and bring innovative ideas back to Lagos.

“The festival will feature a curated marketplace, traditional and contemporary performances, exhibitions, and much more. It will bring together creatives, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond.

“The goal of AFROPOLIS is to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and celebrate the diverse traditions and creativity of Africa. We aim to create a space where creatives from diverse backgrounds can come together to share ideas, learn from each other, and create something truly unique.”

Founder of Afropolis, Mr Qudus Onikeku stated Lagos is to demonstrate to the world the potentials of African heritage through creative industry.

Onikeku said, “I like to thank those who have been on this journey with us for ten years now . I relocated to Nigeria 10 years ago and when we started, it was difficult to explain to anyone what we want to do. Ten years down the line it’s still difficult but we are doing it anyway.

“I like to thank Governor Sanwo-Olu since the very day i met him and explained everything to him. He made sure it was possible, if not, we won’t be sitting down here today. I also want to thank Mrs Toke Benson, thank you very much for believing in our vision.Thank you for standing solidly behind us.

“Lagos is really turning into a pan- African city . The idea of Afropolis October 26 to November 3 is to bring different forms of arts together in one week and celebrate arts and culture. It’s just for nine fays. We are expecting several people around the world to participate in this.

“In all the nine days, there will be conferences, dance, fashion show, football and all other forms of arts and entertainment.

“Afropolis is a pan-African gathering, Lagos is the biggest black city in the world but there is no concerted effort to turn it to creative black city.

“I started thinking of Lagos Arts Week where we will have fashion, designs, artistes, theatre festival. Our hope is to have a creative fair within nine days. We want to have artistes and tech creatives together.”