Lagos train-bus accident: 86 discharged, 10 still on admission

.As survivor narrates experience

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The latest update of the Lagos-Train Bus Accident released by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on the 27th of March, put figures of discharged patients at 86, while those still on admission at various State health facilities are 10; eight in LASUTH, one at the General Hospital, Odan-Lagos and one at the General Hospital Gbagada.

Recall that Abayomi had earlier in March given an insight into the tragic collision involving a train and a bus in the Lagos State Government Centralized Staff Bus fleet, where he mentioned that six people lost their lives in the accident involving a total of 102 people..

He explained that two of the victims died at the scene of the accident, while four died at LASUTH and others sustained serious and minor injuries.

Abayomi who commended the professionalism of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and other relevant agencies, said that the time spent conveying victims from the point of accident to the hospital shows a high level of professionalism.

“The accident happened on the 9th of March, about 7:30 a.m., involving a moving train and a bus conveying staff of the Lagos State government to work. Our rescue agencies arrived at the point of the accident at exactly 7:45 a.m. to secure the environment and sort out the victims. At about 8:10 am, most of the victims started arriving at the hospital, where they were adequately attended to”, He said.

The Commissioner also commended the effort of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) for coordinating a timely blood transfusion response for victims who require transfusion stressing that lives of victims who were brought in with bleeding into the brain, chest and abdomen were saved through surgeries.

Meanwhile a survivor of the accident, Seth Akande has narrated how prompt emergency and medical response of the Lagos State Government saved his life and ensured his quick recovery.

Narrating his experience via his facebook page, Akande attributed his being alive to the help of God and the quick action taken by the Lagos State Government during the incident.

He gave kudos to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, medical team at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and the Orile-Agege General Hospital for the prompt and professional medical management provided him during his ordeal.

It reads: “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate God Almighty for sparing my life till today, I am one of the victims on a BRT Bus that was involved with a train at PWD a couple of weeks ago. I am alive with the help of God and the Lagos State Government, because of their quick action during the incident.

“I appreciate The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, l also appreciate the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi for prompt response in the rescue and treatments at LASUTH immediately after the accident happened.

“Kudos to the entire Medical Team of LASUTH for professional, prompt and adequate first aid treatments received free of charge before we were referred to different General hospitals in the State for proper and essential treatments according to the injury sustained.

Seth who was referred to Orile-Agege General Hospital for Orthopedic management and care after the initial triage and first aid treatment at LASUTH was also full of praises and thanks to the management of Orile-Agege General Hospital for the wonderful treatment he received.

He said: “I was later referred to Orile-Agege General hospital, Ile-Epo proper admission to undergo Orthopedic Surgery on which the Medical Director was already waiting to receive me for prompt action and treatments, all without charges. They took good care of me for three weeks and I was discharged on the 28th of March, 2023.

“The admission, feeding, all drugs, tests, X-rays and every other service were rendered free of charge. I need to appreciate Orile-Agege General Hospital management and the entire medical team, starting from their Medical Director (Dr. Sola Pitan) to the lowest worker, you are wonderful. God Almighty will help you all in Jesus name Amen. Once Again, I thank the Lagos State Government.”