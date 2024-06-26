Lagos Traffic Radio seeks partnership with LFTZ, Deep Sea Port on travel advisory

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of efforts to expand its operations, Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM has sought partnership with the Lekki Free Trade Zone, LFTZ and the Lekki DeepSea Port for timely travel advisory and other mutual benefits for the organisations.

In a release signed by the Asst. Director, News & Current Affairs, Adeola Akindele said the General Manager of the Station, Tayo Akanle who led a team on a working visit to the LFZ, explained that Lagos Traffic Radio since 2012 has been steadfast in the delivery of timely and accurate travel information and advisory to Lagos residents.

Akanle, who hailed the development within the LFZ as innovative and futuristic in terms of infrastructure and investment, noted that with the various road networks within and outside the Zone, Lagos Traffic Radio can play pivotal role in ensuring partners and organizations operating within the Zone make informed travel decisions.

The GM highlighted some of the achievements of the Station to include a ready-made listenership of two million from eight hundred Thousand in 2012, to the Live Camera Update legacy project, timely updates on flight and railway schedules to waterways live reports and live mororbike incident reports all hinged on the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Agenda of the Lagos State Government.

Receiving the visiting delegation, Manager, Market Research Analyst for LFZ, Olutayo Olusoga noted that the Zone is sited on sixteen thousand, five hundred acres divided into four quadrants and is operated on a purpose driven business model which covers Industrial and Infrastructure, Bluechip and Consumer Goods.

On his part, Manager, Sales and Business Development, Atigogo Oghenovo pledged commitment to the idea of a partnership with Lagos Traffic Radio, saying it would further consolidate the growth of the Zone and its goals.

He also hinted at plans by the Lagos Free Zone to undertake the construction of additional road network of roads to prevent congestion of traffic within the Zone and the Lekki DeepSea Port.

The Radio team was taken on a tour of the warehouses, factories and residential areas within the Zone and a tour of facilities within the Lekki DeepSea Port which can accommodate one point two million containers.

