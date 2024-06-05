Lagos to translate all state laws through Simplifier Project

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The 15-member Team ACE of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, LJLA, founded by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday unveiled its project, EKO Laws App on www.ekolaws.com.

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy is a programme that aims to build skills, awareness, and a nuanced perspective among young people to tackle challenges in various fields including the public sector.

LJLA launched the app under the Capstone Project, one of the fundamental components of the academy aimed at addressing societal challenges.

According to the Project Team Lead, Usman Adeniji, the team observed that over the years, access to laws and legal information have been a significant challenge to Lagosians, noting that approximately 70% of residents have experienced a legal problem in the past years.

He added many residents lack access to clear and understandable legal information, with only about 30% having access to legal information which has ‘increased legal problems, over-reliance on informal sources, and a growing workload for the judiciary, with over 30,000 cases filed in 2022 alone.’

Usman noted that the App tagged, ‘Simplifier Project’ was created to address ‘the challenges by creating a centralized and user-friendly legal resource that provides easy access to laws and legal information.’

He said the App which will be translated into Yoruba language and subsequently Pidgin, has information on such child rights law, tenancy law among others, adding that it is simple, user friendly, easy to search and to navigate.

“It gives access to legal information on what the law is actually saying. The laws have been broken down for people to understand. Our priority is to promote law and justice in the state,” he said.

He urged Lagosians to make use of the App to be abreast of all the laws in Lagos State.

Usman noted: “The Project called “Simplifier App” otherwise known as “Eko Law” intends to improve legal literacy level in Lagos State by consolidating all relevant laws into a user-friendly app (available on both mobile and web platforms) and simplify in English and translate them into Yoruba (first release) and Pidgin (subsequently).

“The Simplifier Project seeks to bridge the gap between legal complexity and public understanding, paving the way for a more informed, engaged, empowered citizenry.”

