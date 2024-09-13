Lagos to shut Eko Bridge for eight weeks to carry out repairs

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut and divert traffic on Eko Bridge to facilitate emergency repairs by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The repairs are scheduled to commence next week Monday, September 16, and will last for 8 weeks. The Bridge will reopen in the second week of November.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the repairs would be carried out in four phases, during which the bridge will be intermittently fully or partially closed, depending on the work schedule.

Therefore, Osiyemi urged motorists to use the following alternative routes during the repairs:

Motorists heading to the Island from Funsho Williams Avenue can make use of the service lane at Alaka to connect Costain and access Eko Bridge to continue their journeys.

Alternatively, motorists heading to the Island can access Costain to connect Eko Bridge to link Apongbon for their destinations.

Motorists can also connect Apongbon inwards Eko Bridge to link Costain to access Funsho Williams Avenue.

Motorists can also make use of Costain inwards Alaka/Funsho Williams Avenue or alternately go through Apapa Road from Costain and link Oyingbo to access Adekunle to link Third Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations.

Similarly, motorists heading to Surulere are advised to use Costain to link Breweries inwards Abebe Village to connect Eric Moore/Bode Thomas to get to their destinations.

Osiyemi, assured that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officers will be deployed to the rehabilitation areas and alternative routes to minimise travel delays and inconveniences.

