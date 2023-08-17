Lagos to partner FG on mitigating hardships on Nigerians.

As Gov. donates 5 cars, N25m to 10 outstanding workers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said his administration would work with the Federal Goverment to implement necessary measures to cushion the effect of the increasing cost of living being experienced, not only in the State but across the country.

In line with this motive, not less than 156 outstanding officers in the State public service emerged victorious at the 2023 Civil Service Week.

The Governor also gave out five brand new saloon cars to five senior officers while N5million each was given to five junior officers who won through a raffle draw.

These were some of the highlights of the grand finale (Luncheon) of the State Civil Service Week which took place in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Out of 256 nominations received for both the Senior and Junior Categories from 89 MDAs, LGs and LCDAs. a total of 156 nominees were adjudged to have successfully fulfilled the requirements and therefore recommended for recognition in this year’s Grand Finale/ Luncheon.

Of the 156 Outstanding Officers, 89 emerged in the Senior Category, while 67 Outstanding Officers were selected for the Junior Category. In all, a total of 84 male and 73 female representing,approximately 53% and 47% respectively, were selected for the occasion.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I am indeed very delighted to acknowledge the high level of dedication, commitment and professionalism that the workforce in the Lagos State Public Service have continued to demonstrate and which have been a major factor in our achievements. You have continuously lived up to your high reputation and our expectation of the quality of human resource required by a modern, vibrant, progressive and cosmopolitan City state such as Lagos.

“As a government, we have always recognised and shown commitment to the need to continuously improve and prioritize the welfare of our workforce for increased productivity. We remain committed to this ideal especially in the face of the current economic hardship being experienced as a result of the difficult but inevitable measures being implemented by the Federal Government to reposition our economy on a path of sustainable growth and development.

“As I announced recently, we will soon add to the fleet of staff buses and also implement other necessary measures to cushion the effect of the increasing cost of living being experienced, not only in Lagos State but across the country.

“Let me at this point congratulate all the award recipients for shining like stars among your colleagues and peers. You must always keep in mind the popular saying that the reward for hard work is more work. Our administration will continue to rely on the dedication, commitment and loyalty of the State workforce to deliver on our mandate which is to significantly surpass our achievements in our first term in tenure.”

In his welcome address, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola said, ” the selection process of this Year 2023 Outstanding Officers Award which began with issuance of a service-wide call circular for nomination by MDAs, Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the State, which subsequently, was followed by screening exercise at various Ministries, Agencies and Local Government Areas before forwarding of names of nominees to the Public Service Office for further screening.

“The State Screening Committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office with the following members: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education; Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; and Secretariat members was constituted by the Head of Service to further scrutinize on fairness and transparency in line with the standard procedure.

“It is imperative to note that the recognition of exceptional individuals who have shown unwavering commitment, continued dedication and professionalism in the discharge of their duties in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies had been held during the Public Service Week. However, in concluding the celebration, today was specially dedicated with Mr. Governor’s approval for networking and celebration of Awardees in that category.

“Over the last one year, these crop of Officers have shown uncommon zeal and consistency in their performances and as such have been nominated by their various supervisors and adjudged by their Accounting Officers worthy of this recognition and award. Suffice to say that they have all made meaningful contributions to the accomplishments of their various MDAs.

“In our usual tradition, I am glad to inform you that Mr. Governor in his magnanimity, will be rewarding 10 lucky winners (5 each from both categories)who will emerge through the process of a transparent raffle draw with fantastic gifts to be announced by Mr. Governor himself.”

While congratulating the 156 Outstanding Officers being celebrated, the HOS admonished the nominees and other Officers who did not make the final list of this year, not to be deterred, saying their own time would come.