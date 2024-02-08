Lagos to convert Ijora under-bridge to recreation centre

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has concluded plan to convert Ijor-Under Bridge to recreation centre, a move to prevent further abuse of the place.

After several attempts to dislodge miscreants and other illegal occupiers from the bridge, the state government had given five day ultimatum for the unauthorized occupiers to vacate the vicinity.

In a statement made by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab on his X handle, he stated that upon the expiration of the five days, the government would turn around the place.

The Commissioner said, “Following the expiration of the Commissioner’s five-day notice to unauthorized inhabitants of the Ijora Under-Bridge, the Special Task Force, under the direction of ACP Bayo Sulaiman, executed the removal of makeshift structures. Subsequently, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) swiftly commenced the removal of debris.

“This initiative, however, extends beyond mere demolition and clearing. Guided by the directives of Governor @jidesanwoolu and HC @tokunbo_wahab, a team comprising the General Manager of LASPARK, Hon. Adetoun Popoola; the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, has embarked on a mission to transform this area into a recreational space. This endeavour aims to restore the public space for the benefit of Lagos residents, with community members also participating in the inspection and planning process. This collaborative effort is a testament to the THEMES+ agenda’s core principle: “Igbega Ipinle Eko, Ajumose Gbogbo Wa No,” which advocates for collective progress and unity.

“The transformation of Ijora Under-Bridge is poised to complement the adjacent National Theatre Complex’s ongoing refurbishment, symbolizing a comprehensive ‘Renewed Hope’ approach to urban regeneration, and further enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Lagos.”