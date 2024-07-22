Lagos to begin charging cars parked outside churches, mosques premises

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has announced the launch of on-street parking scheme, set to begin in October.

The scheme will introduce hourly charges for cars parked on designated streets.

However, the notice did not specify the exact fee to be charged.

A notice from the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), dated July 19 and signed by Head of Operations, Ayokunle Akinrimisi, was addressed to the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) branch chairman.

The notice also mentioned that measures will be taken against indiscriminately parked cars.

The notice indicated, “I am directed to inform your revered organization that the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) will be commencing its on-street parking scheme at designated streets within the Lagos State metropolis.

“Vehicles parked on designated streets by the church and its members will be charged hourly, and indiscriminately parked vehicles will be enforced upon accordingly.”

LASPA emphasized that compliance with the directive is expected from law-abiding organizations.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng