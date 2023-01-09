Lagos Taskforce arrest 48 miscreants, traffic offenders, raids criminal hideouts

PATIENCE OGBO

The Lagos State Taskforce has raided Oshodi, the Lagos- Abeokuta road and Ikorodu road where motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada were operating illegally.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem the Director, Press & Public Affairs Lagos State Taskforce said the raid was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye at the closing hours on Thursday and a total of 37 commercial motorcycles were impounded from the riders.

“It is disheartening seeing these recalcitrant riders operating their bikes commercially, endangering the lives of their passengers and the pedestrians on the State Highways despite the ban still in place. We have sent out series of warning through our official channels but it fell on deaf ears of some of them, thus the need to carry our this enforcement exercise”

The ban on commercial operation of okada on restricted routes and all the States Highways is still very much in place therefore no one who is caught still operating will be spared”

“I am sounding this note of warning to every okada operator and their passengers who think they are sacred cows that cannot be touched. It will no longer be business as usual. Any one caught operating commercially along the restricted corridors will face the court

The Chairman disclosed that compliance of the State laws has to start with good men and women who have the interest of the State at heart.

He further said that anyone who is not discipline cannot discipline others.

Other recalcitrant okada operators have been warned to desist from such acts or face the music.

In a related development, the Lagos State Taskforce carried out an extensive raid of suspected hoodlums along Oshodi Bridge, Mosafejo and Army Arena axis where 48 suspects were apprehended.

The raid which took place in the early hours of Friday lasted for over 5 hours in order to ensure a complete mop of areas known for criminal habitation and activities.

The Chairman of the Agency stated that raids along these black spots will be continuous in order to stamp out hooliganism and criminality from the State.

“Our feedbacks from members of the public help us streamline our operational activities to areas that affect them the most. Raids along Oshodi in particular will be continuous and frequent till criminal elements take their trade elsewhere.

All the arrested suspects will be charged to court.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline