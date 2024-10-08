Lagos takes campaign on free treatment of 32,000 TB patients to grassroots 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to eradicate the prevalence of infectious diseases, Lagos State Government is set to carry out campaign on free treatment of Tuberculosis across the State

The State will be targeting not less than 32,000 patients. The targeted patients is in relation to 18,541 Lagosians already infected.

The government noted that since the disease is preventable and curable anyone with cough of more than two weeks should visit the Directly Observed Therapy Shortcourse (DOTS) centres in over 301 Primary Healthcare Centres, 30 General Hospitals and some selected private hospitals across the 20 LGAs/37LCDAs in the State.

This was disclosed during a media briefing by the First Lady of Lagos State on the investiture of Female Chairmen/Wives of the Local Government Area (LGA) and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairmen by the State First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

The First Lady who doubles as TB Champion and Ambassador stated that the investiture which will take place on October 8, will also feature the inauguration of TB Steering Committee and STOP TB Partnership, Lagos.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “I am honored to address you on the occasion of the investiture of the 10 Female chairmen and 47 chairmen’s wives of our 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas. Also, the inauguration of the STOP TB Partnership, Lagos and the OFFIL Lagos Steering Committee on TB.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective fight against Tuberculosis, a disease that continues to pose a serious threat to public health globally and here in Lagos State ( Highly densely populated city). The role of Chairmen, the Female Chairmen and wives of our Local Government Area Chairmen is crucial as having grassroots advocacy, TB awareness initiatives, advocacy reforms and sustainable budgetary lines to be implemented every year to ensure realistic care planning for the community is put in plan from the onset.

“The new inductees will educate, promote health seeking behaviour, debunk myths and mobilize resources to foster community TB prevention among the populace. Health is wealth, Health is preventive, health is taking charge of self and the environment.”

She further explained that the establishment of the STOP TB Partnership and the TB Steering Committee is meant to strengthen the existing TB control programmes and also birth new TB partnership in the public-private sector.

The First Lady added, “Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most persistent and deadly infectious diseases that plague the world. It poses significant challenges to the public health system across the globe.

“According to the World Health Organization’s Global Tuberculosis Report of 2023, In 2022, an estimated 10.6 million people (5.8 million men, 3.5 million women and 1.3 million children) fell ill with TB worldwide, 2,480,000 people with TB in Africa with one person every 30 seconds and 479,000 people with TB disease in Nigeria in 2023 and 18,541 Lagosians with TB in 2023.

“However, TB is preventable and curable if detected early and treated properly, and here in Lagos State, we ensure that we clear our gutters and ghettos, Most barracks are being demolished to create better living conditions and amenities.

“I urge all stakeholders, including , Development partners, implementing partners, collaborating partners, healthcare professionals, community leaders, citizens,, banks/philanthropists, religious bodies, politicians, law enforcement, legislators, iya olojas, media, NURTW transport, neighbourhood, education, the environment, finance, planning, youth, infrastructure, justice and the citizens.”