Lagos strategizes with FG, Sterling Bank to boost tourism

Lagos Government in partnership with the Federal Government and Sterling Bank is to come up with a strategy to boost the State tourism potentials.

This was disclosed by Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka who on Wednesday, along with DG National Museum, Olugbile Hollowey and Sterling Bank MD, Abubakar Sulaiman went on a tour of tourist sites in Lagos Island.

The sites visited include Onikan House, the National Museum, J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and Freedom Park.

The Commissioner, while addressing journalists after the inspection stated that, Lagos is open to businesses to promote tourism as a way of showcasing its potential to the world.

In her words, “Lagos is a huge city that is filled with so much history and so much heritage, the untold story of Lagos, that’s the reason why we have come out this morning. With the MD of Sterling Bank and the DG of the National Museum to show Lagosians and show the world the potential of Lagos tourism, the potential of showing off our heritage, the potential of us telling our history the way it should be told and not our history being told by other people.

“It is also to show our children that there is so much embedded in Lagos, there is so much of our culture, there is so much heritage and there is so much to do out here rather than us going to look for it elsewhere outside of our shores.

“So, the tour mainly this morning is to showcase what you can do. On a normal day in Lagos, you can visit a lot of places, where you can relax. Lagos is about life and work and play and that is what we have come out here to show you this morning.

“It’s a collaboration, government is supposed to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We are not supposed to be the ones in the running of the tourism business or the business of tourism. Sterling Bank is here showing off what they have done in this place to enhance and to boost tourism.

“The handshake between the federal and the state government is very very vital. We bring everything together to bring Lagos out to the world for us to be who we are.”

Sterling Bank MD, Sulaiman said, “We must remind ourselves that tourism is also a business, the way you grow tourism, the way you grow arts and culture and the creative industry is to make sure that there are enough resources to invest. it is only when you have invested that you can raise a standard so that people from all over the world can see and be willing to come here.

“If you go on this tour and you see the wealth of history that is hidden on the ground that is just waiting to be put out there, that there are a lot of opportunities for businesses, for job creation, to also project this city and this country in the right path.

“Art and culture is one space, it doesn’t matter who you are speaking to, they have the same objective, the same history and we are producing the same outcome. it doesn’t work partnering with one person, the objective is for everyone to be in the room. it’s a story that must have a beginning, middle and an end, that is why the ministry for instance is orchestrating that, they are the ones that can call all of us to the table and we will sit down and think about how to do this properly, not haphazardly.

“As we go along, we imagine ourselves being able to put funding behind those who are trying to grow tourism, and invest in hospitality, invest in hotels, invest in the transport that connects them, and in some cases, work with museums and monuments and ensure that we can preserve these things not just for our enjoyment, but also for the future generations.”

MD National Museum, Hollowey noted, “The national museum is a great heritage to Nigerians. How will Lagosians benefit from this now that the state government is partnering with so many organisations? The most important thing in this partnership is for us to begin to retell our stories. The national museum itself is a national monument, we have artefacts as far back as the 15th century. these artefacts tell you not just the Lagos State story but the story about Nigeria.

“By partnering with Lagos State, we can make the national museum a tourist destination in a wider ecosystem for cultural tourism. Onikan itself is a cultural hub. Today, we went to the Onikan house, we went to the National Museum, to the Randle Center here, this thing itself can make a tourist hub and by working with the Lagos State government and incorporating the national museum. Gone are the days when we say this is state, this is federal. As far as visitors are concerned, they don’t have any business with state or federal. they just want to come and immerse themselves with the people’s culture, with this union, I believe that that definitely will happen.”

