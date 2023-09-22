Lagos Speaker constitutes 40 standing committees for 10th Assembly

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday rolled out it standing committees for the 10th Assembly.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa listed names of 40 members of the parliament as heads of different committees of the Assembly.

Obasa gave them charge to see the positions as a call to serve the people of Lagos State and not that of which to cater for personal interest.

1. Business Rules Hon. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader)

2. Ethics Protocol & Privileges Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Chief Whip)

3. House Services Hon. Tijani Suraju

4. PAC State Hon. Kehinde Joseph

5. PAC Local Hon. Akinsanya Nureni

6. Civic Engagement Hon. Lukmon Orelope

7. Information Strategy & Security Hon.Stephen Ogundipe

8. Agriculture Hon. Olootu Emmanuel

9. Economic Planning &Budget Hon.Saad Olumoh

10. Education Ministry & Agency Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara

11. Education Institution Hon. Ajani Owolabi

12. Science & Technology Hon. Seyi Lawal

13. Environment Parastatal Hon. Adebola Shabi

14. Environment Ministry Hon. Lanre Afinni

15. Establishment, Training & Pension Hon. Aro Moshood

16. Energy & Mineral Resources Hon. Sabur Oluwa

17. Waterfront Infrastructure Development Hon. Yishawu Gbolahan

18. Physical Planning and Urban Development Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu

19. Transportation Hon. Temitope Adewale

20. Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Abiodun Tobun

21. Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation Hon.Lara Olumegbon

22. Works & Infrastructure Hon. Desmond Elliot

23. Wealth Creation & Employment Hon. Foluke Osafile

24. Finance Hon. Femi Saheed

25. Health Hon. Musbau Aina Lawal

26. Home Affairs Hon. Abdulkareem Jubreel

27. Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Boonu Solomon

28. Youth and Social Development Hon.Biodun Orekoya

29. Judiciary, Human Right, Public Petition & LASIEC Hon. Ladi Ajomale

30.+Lands Hon. Seyi Lawal+

31. Housing Hon. Segun Ege

32. CBD Hon. Oladele Ajayi

33. Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relation Hon. David Olukoya Doherty

34. Local Government Administration and Community Affairs Hon Okanlawon Ganiyu

35. Compliance Legislative Hon. Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip)

36. Procurement Hon. Samuel Apata

37. Interparliamentary Hon Kasunmu Adedamola (Deputy Majority Leader)

38. Public Private partnership Hon Yinka Esho

39. Oversea Investment Hon.Ogunleye Gbolahan

40. Selection Committee Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker