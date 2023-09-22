Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos Speaker constitutes 40 standing committees for 10th Assembly

People & Power
27
IBRAHIM QUADRI
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday rolled out it standing committees for the 10th Assembly.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa listed names of 40 members of the parliament as heads of different committees of the Assembly.
Obasa gave them charge to see the positions as a call to serve the people of Lagos State and not that of which to cater for personal interest.
1. Business Rules Hon. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader)
2. Ethics Protocol & Privileges Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Chief Whip)
3. House Services Hon. Tijani Suraju
4. PAC State Hon. Kehinde Joseph
5. PAC Local Hon. Akinsanya Nureni
6. Civic Engagement Hon. Lukmon Orelope
7.  Information Strategy & Security Hon.Stephen Ogundipe
8. Agriculture Hon. Olootu Emmanuel
9. Economic Planning &Budget Hon.Saad Olumoh
10. Education Ministry & Agency Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara
11. Education Institution Hon. Ajani Owolabi
12. Science & Technology Hon. Seyi Lawal
13. Environment Parastatal Hon. Adebola Shabi
14. Environment Ministry Hon. Lanre Afinni
15. Establishment, Training & Pension Hon. Aro Moshood
16. Energy & Mineral Resources Hon. Sabur Oluwa
17. Waterfront Infrastructure Development Hon. Yishawu Gbolahan
18. Physical Planning and Urban Development Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu
19. Transportation Hon. Temitope Adewale
20. Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Abiodun Tobun
21. Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation Hon.Lara Olumegbon
22. Works & Infrastructure Hon. Desmond Elliot
23. Wealth Creation & Employment Hon. Foluke Osafile
24. Finance Hon. Femi Saheed
25. Health Hon. Musbau Aina Lawal
26. Home Affairs Hon. Abdulkareem Jubreel
27. Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Boonu Solomon
28. Youth and Social Development Hon.Biodun Orekoya
29. Judiciary, Human Right, Public Petition & LASIEC Hon. Ladi Ajomale
30.+Lands Hon. Seyi Lawal+
31. Housing Hon. Segun Ege
32. CBD Hon. Oladele Ajayi
33. Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relation Hon. David Olukoya Doherty
34. Local Government Administration and Community Affairs Hon Okanlawon Ganiyu
35. Compliance Legislative Hon. Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip)
36. Procurement Hon. Samuel Apata
37. Interparliamentary Hon Kasunmu Adedamola (Deputy Majority Leader)
38. Public Private partnership Hon Yinka Esho
39. Oversea Investment Hon.Ogunleye Gbolahan
40. Selection Committee Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker
