Lagos Speaker constitutes 40 standing committees for 10th Assembly People & Power 27 Share IBRAHIM QUADRI The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday rolled out it standing committees for the 10th Assembly. The Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa listed names of 40 members of the parliament as heads of different committees of the Assembly. Obasa gave them charge to see the positions as a call to serve the people of Lagos State and not that of which to cater for personal interest. 1. Business Rules Hon. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader) 2. Ethics Protocol & Privileges Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Chief Whip) 3. House Services Hon. Tijani Suraju 4. PAC State Hon. Kehinde Joseph 5. PAC Local Hon. Akinsanya Nureni 6. Civic Engagement Hon. Lukmon Orelope 7. Information Strategy & Security Hon.Stephen Ogundipe 8. Agriculture Hon. Olootu Emmanuel 9. Economic Planning &Budget Hon.Saad Olumoh 10. Education Ministry & Agency Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara 11. Education Institution Hon. Ajani Owolabi 12. Science & Technology Hon. Seyi Lawal 13. Environment Parastatal Hon. Adebola Shabi 14. Environment Ministry Hon. Lanre Afinni 15. Establishment, Training & Pension Hon. Aro Moshood 16. Energy & Mineral Resources Hon. Sabur Oluwa 17. Waterfront Infrastructure Development Hon. Yishawu Gbolahan 18. Physical Planning and Urban Development Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu 19. Transportation Hon. Temitope Adewale 20. Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Abiodun Tobun 21. Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation Hon.Lara Olumegbon 22. Works & Infrastructure Hon. Desmond Elliot 23. Wealth Creation & Employment Hon. Foluke Osafile 24. Finance Hon. Femi Saheed 25. Health Hon. Musbau Aina Lawal 26. Home Affairs Hon. Abdulkareem Jubreel 27. Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Boonu Solomon 28. Youth and Social Development Hon.Biodun Orekoya 29. Judiciary, Human Right, Public Petition & LASIEC Hon. Ladi Ajomale 30.+Lands Hon. Seyi Lawal+ 31. Housing Hon. Segun Ege 32. CBD Hon. Oladele Ajayi 33. Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relation Hon. David Olukoya Doherty 34. Local Government Administration and Community Affairs Hon Okanlawon Ganiyu 35. Compliance Legislative Hon. Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip) 36. Procurement Hon. Samuel Apata 37. Interparliamentary Hon Kasunmu Adedamola (Deputy Majority Leader) 38. Public Private partnership Hon Yinka Esho 39. Oversea Investment Hon.Ogunleye Gbolahan 40. Selection Committee Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (SpeakerContinue Reading Lagos Speaker constitutes 40 standing committees for 10th Assembly 27 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.