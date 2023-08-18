Lagos Socialite, Farida Sobowale attempts to commit Suicide on Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda was rescued after attempting to commit su!c!de on the Third mainland bridge.

Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda, was rescued after attempting to commit su!c!de on the Third Mainland bridge on Thursday, evening August 17.

She drove her Lexus SUV to the bridge, came down, and was about to jump into the Lagoon when she was rescued by persons who were there at the time.

Videos shared online show her dressed in black, weeping as she was held by people who rescued her. Sobowale is a beauty entrepreneur well-known in Lagos Circle.

Farida made news two months ago when she held a talk of the town wedding ceremony with her man, Demola, in Lagos. There are rumors that their marriage has now packed up and that this has primarily show well-known circle the show well-known Circle affected her mental health.

